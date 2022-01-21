Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets resume life without Kevin Durant on the road with a battle against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at the AT&T Center. Brooklyn is on a four-game road schedule and is 1-1 in the first two games.

Fresh off a pulsating 119-118 win over the Washington Wizards, the Nets are looking to win as many games away from Barclays Center as possible. Kyrie Irving’s ineligibility to play at home makes these road games crucial. Long-time Spurs point guard Patty Mills debuts in San Antonio and is expected to receive a hero’s welcome.

The resilient and young Spurs could play spoilers this season. They have dealt unexpected losses to elite teams when healthy. For the first time in over a month, they are now as healthy as they have ever been this season.

NBA @NBA



He's got 23 PTS, 10 REB and 14 AST as the This Dejounte Murray dime 🤯He's got 23 PTS, 10 REB and 14 AST as the @spurs lead on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream This Dejounte Murray dime 🤯He's got 23 PTS, 10 REB and 14 AST as the @spurs lead on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream https://t.co/iejbKh6deH

Dejounte Murray is playing at an All-Star level but could be left out of the selection. He is indisputably the Spurs’ best player on both ends of the floor. The Silver and Black team is a pain to deal with, especially if its point guard is ticking.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kevin Durant (knee), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) will not travel with the team to Texas. DeAndre Bembry (back) and Nic Claxton (hamstring) have been ruled questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Bembry, DeAndre' Questionable Injury/Illness - Back; Spasms Claxton, Nic Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Tightness Durant, Kevin Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; MCL Sprain Harris, Joe Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Surgery Millsap, Paul Out Personal Reasons

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Spurs have their healthiest roster for the first time even before preseason started. The names on the injury list have all been assigned to the G League, including Zach Collins, who could make his appearance for the team in the next few weeks.

Player: Status: Reason: Cacok, Devontae Out G League - Two-Way Collins, Zach Out G League - On Assignment Primo, Joshua Out G League - On Assignment

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs:

Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Coach Steve Nash could stick with the same starting five with Kyrie Irving’s availability and Kevin Durant’s absence. A triple-point guard backcourt with Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving and James Harden should start. Rookies Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe will resume their frontcourt partnership.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs bench tactician Gregg Popovich will have his usual starting lineup. Dejounte Murray and Derrick White get their regular minutes playing as combo guards. Doug McDermott plays small forward alongside Keldon Johnson as the power forward.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



23 points

10 rebounds

14 assists

3 steals

55% FG



#DejounteMurray #NBAAllStar Dejounte Murray tonight:23 points10 rebounds14 assists3 steals55% FG Dejounte Murray tonight: 23 points 10 rebounds 14 assists 3 steals 55% FG #DejounteMurray #NBAAllStar https://t.co/H6DjEvKAaM

Jakob Poeltl will carry on as the starting center.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs:

Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - James Harden | Power Forward - Kessler Edwards | Center - Day’Ron Sharpe

San Antonio Spurs

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein