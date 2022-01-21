Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - January 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the San Antonio Spurs at the AT &T Center on Friday, January 21. In an earlier encounter between the two teams this season, the Nets were the side that came out victorious. Kevin Durant stepped up with 28 points to help the Nets get a 121-119 win in overtime.

The team from Brooklyn come into this game after a hard-fought win over the Washington Wizards. Kyrie Irving scored 30 points to lead the way from the front. LaMarcus Aldridge had a big game as he drained some clutch shots and game-winning free throws to give the Nets a 119-118 win on the night.

The San Antonio Spurs also managed a thumping win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Dejounte Murray added yet another triple-double as he ended the game recording 23 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. A total of six players scored 10 points or more, which came in handy for the Spurs as they won the game 118-96 to reach their 17th win of the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, January 21, 9:30 PM ET [Saturday, January 22, 7:00 AM IST]

Venue: AT& T Center, San Antonio, TX

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have had a lot of injuries and problems with protocols this season. Kevin Durant became their latest star, who will see time off the court after suffering an MCL sprain. Despite all of these setbacks, the team has found ways to thrive.

Brooklyn is the third seed in the East and holds a 28-16 record. They have had a few disappointing results in the past few weeks but will try to work hard and get better as the season progresses. With the competition opening up for the top spot in the conference, the Nets will be gunning to grab this win and improve their record for the season.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has put up some encouraging numbers for the team in the last two games. After scoring 27 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving had another massive night against the Wizards as he scored 30 points to help the team get to a win. He will be hoping to pick up from where he left off and register another big performance when he takes the floor against the Spurs on Friday.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Kyrie Irving, F - Patty Mills, F - Kessler Edwards, C - Day'Ron Sharpe

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite not having enough firepower, the five-time NBA champions have put up some impressive performances. They have proven to be a tough team to beat and their opponents for the game, the Brooklyn Nets would agree to this. Although they are 12th in the West, the Spurs can still challenge for a place in the play-in tournaments. However, for that to happen, they will have to keep racking wins and show some consistency in the upcoming games.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has been in impressive form this season. The 25-year-old is averaging 19.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 8.9 APG in 40 appearances. His impact on the Spurs team has been massive. Murray secured his eighth triple-double against the OKC Thunder in the Spurs' most recent win. He will be looking to do something similar and contribute to the best of his abilities against the Nets side to lead the Spurs to an impressive win at home.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - Keldon Johnson, F - Doug McDermott, C - Jakob Poeltl

Nets vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will come into this game as favorites, considering the wide array of stars they have on their roster. However, the young Spurs team have proven in the past that they are not afraid of any team and will certainly come into the game with their best. A game like the earlier encounter between the two could go down to the wire, but given that Kyrie Irving is back on the Nets team, he will be looking to take control and help the team get to a win.

Where to watch the Nets vs Spurs game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nets and the Spurs will also be telecast on Yes Network and Bally Sports Southwest.

