Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 17, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets meet the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The last time the Nets and the Spurs met was on Feb. 10, which the latter lost 123-103. Despite Victor Wembanyama scoring 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting, it was not enough to propel San Antonio to a road victory.

During their first meeting of the season, Brooklyn shot at an efficient clip of 56.3%, including 50.0% from beyond the arc. The team was led by scoring guard Cam Thomas, who dropped 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting, while Nic Claxton contributed a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs were limited to 39.6% shooting, including an abysmal 32.4% from beyond the arc. Apart from Wembanyama's 2-point effort, Keldon Johnson had 19 points, while Devin Vassell put up 17 points and six rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The game will take place at San Antonio Spurs' Moody Center in their second and final head-to-head meeting in the 2023-24 regular season.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time and will be televised on NBA TV, Bally Sports SW-SA and Yes Network.

Moneyline: Nets (+104) vs Spurs (-122)

Spread: Nets +1.5 (-110) vs Spurs -1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nets o218.5 (-110) vs Spurs u218.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs preview

Brooklyn is coming off a two-game losing streak, with losses to the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers. They are 11th (26-41) in the Eastern Conference as they pursue a spot at the Play-In Tournament.

The Spurs, meanwhile, are riding a three-game losing streak. Their losses to the Warriors and the Houston Rockets were close games, but the one against the Denver Nuggets was a cakewalk for the 2023 NBA Champions. They are 15th (14-53) in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups

Brooklyn's starting lineup comprises Dennis Schroder and Cam Thomas at the backcourt, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton head the frontcourt tandem. Mikal Bridges will continue to play at the small forward spot.

Meanwhile, San Antonio will also run their usual starting five. Tre Jones and Devin Vassell will be the guards, while Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan power the frontcourt. Julian Champagnie remains the starting small forward.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

According to Fan Nation's Austin Harper, the Spurs were primed for victories in the five contests where they have been the favorites in. They won four of them with a moneyline of at least -115 or better.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has only won 10 of 43 matchups where they were not listed as the favorites (23.3%). They are the 20th-ranked offense with a 113.5 rating and the 20th-ranked defense with a 115.8 rating.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Spurs will fancy their chnces against Brooklyn.

Fans can look forward to the big man matchup of Victor Wembanyama and Nic Claxton, with the 2023 No.1 pick due for a huge night offensively and defensively. Wembanyama is averaging 20.6 points on 46.5% shooting, putting up 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.