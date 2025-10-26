Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Preview and Prediction - Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The action-packed first week of the 2025-26 NBA season continues Sunday afternoon with a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs, two young teams eager to make noise this season.

The Spurs have opened strong with back-to-back wins, while the Nets remain winless through two games.

Here’s a preview of Sunday’s Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs game, scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Nets (+470) vs Spurs (-650)

Spread: Nets +11.5 (-110) vs Spurs -11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nets o227.5 (-110) vs Spurs u227.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Nets started the season poorly, first suffering a blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets and then narrowly falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As expected, their scoring leaders have been Cam Thomas (24.0 points per game) and new acquisition Michael Porter Jr. (21.5). Rookie Egor Demin has also impressed, averaging 11.5 ppg with 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 63.6% from 3.

Offensively, Brooklyn ranks 15th in the league in offensive rating, but its defense has been a major weakness, sitting last through two games.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama has picked up right where he left off for the Spurs. In his first game, he led San Antonio to a blowout victory over the Dallas Mavericks with 40 points and 15 rebounds. He followed that performance with 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks in an overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rookie Dylan Harper has also shown promise with averages of 14.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.5 apg, while sophomore Stephon Castle has taken a leap, posting 19.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 6.0 apg.

While both teams are built around young cores, the Spurs clearly hold the edge in overall talent and cohesion, key factors that could decide this matchup.

The injury report is lengthy for both squads. The Nets will be without Haywood Highsmith, Drake Powell and Danny Wolf, while the Spurs are missing De’Aaron Fox, Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk, Jeremy Sochan and Lindy Waters III.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Nets

G - Ben Saraf | G - Cam Thomas | F - Terance Mann | F - Michael Porter Jr. | C - Nic Claxton

Spurs

G - Stephon Castle | G - Devin Vassell | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Julian Champagnie | C - Victor Wembanyama

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Victor Wembanyama O/U 28.5 points – Take the over.

Stephon Castle O/U 17.5 points – Take the over.

Michael Porter Jr. O/U 20.5 points – Take the under.

Egor Demin O/U 8.5 points – Take the under.

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

We expect the Spurs to cover the spread and notch their third straight win. Their roster has more balance and defensive depth, giving them a clear advantage over a Nets team still trying to find its identity.

Our prediction: Spurs win by 17.

