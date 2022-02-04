Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz host the Brooklyn Nets at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The two title-contending teams have serious injury woes and have started to rack up losses. Both teams have slid lower in their respective conference standings and are at risk of plummeting further.

The Brooklyn Nets have lost 13 of their last 19 games and are on a six-game losing streak right now. They are now down to 6th in the East with a 29-22 record. James Harden is unable to carry the team, with Kevin Durant rehabilitating from his injury and Kyrie Irving playing only part-time. However, many analysts are still confident in their championship credentials because once they are in the playoffs and all three stars are healthy, we will not worry about a slump in February.

The Utah Jazz snapped their five-game losing streak against the Denver Nuggets in their last game, but have in fact lost 11 of their last 14 games. They are now fourth in the West with a 31-21 record. They might be safe from slipping down to the fifth seed as they are three games clear and the injured players are steadily getting back into action.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets against the Phoenix Suns

The Nets continue to play without the services of Kevin Durant and Joe Harris. LaMarcus Aldridge is sidelined due to a sprained left ankle and Paul Millsap is out due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, David Duke Jr. is sent to the NBA G-League on his two-way deal.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LaMarcus Aldridge Out Left Ankle Sprain David Duke Jr. Out G-League - Two-way Kevin Durant Out Left Knee MCL Sprain Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Injury - Surgery Recovery Paul Millsap Out Personal Reasons

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz watches from the bench

Donovan Mitchell is off the injury report after missing the last eight games for the Jazz. Unfortunately, one of Utah's best players off the bench, Joe Ingles, is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee. He suffered the injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 30th, 2022.

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ



NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski outlines Ingles’ ACL tear and career ramifications for the 34-year-old Aussie.



Watch The Jump on ESPN | 7pm AEDT every Friday. Woj on Joe Ingles’ season-ending injury and future with the Jazz 🦵NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski outlines Ingles’ ACL tear and career ramifications for the 34-year-old Aussie.Watch The Jump on ESPN | 7pm AEDT every Friday. Woj on Joe Ingles’ season-ending injury and future with the Jazz 🦵NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski outlines Ingles’ ACL tear and career ramifications for the 34-year-old Aussie. 📺 Watch The Jump on ESPN | 7pm AEDT every Friday. https://t.co/Ss8SoQoJf6

Rudy Gobert also remains out due to a calf strain. He has missed 10 of their last 15 games but is expected to return within a week. His backup at center, Hassan Whiteside, is listed as questionable due to a lower back strain. Jordan Clarkson is also listed as questionable because of a sore knee and Danuel House Jr. is under the league's health and safety protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jordan Clarkson Questionable Right Knee Soreness Rudy Gobert Out Left Calf Strain Hassan Whiteside Questionable Lower Back Strain Danuel House Jr. Out Health and Safety Protocols Joe Ingles Out Left Knee ACL Tear

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will likely deploy their usual road lineup involving Kyrie Irving as the shooting guard. James Harden will join him in the backcourt as the point guard. Patty Mills will start as the small forward while Kessler Edwards plays the power forward role with Blake Griffin coming off the bench. Nicolas Claxton will retain his usual center position. Cam Thomas and James Johnson have been getting the most minutes off the bench lately along with De'Andre Bembry and Bruce Brown.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will see Donovan Mitchell lace up after missing eight consecutive games. Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale will start at the usual positions of point guard, small forward and power forward, respectively. Udoka Azubuike will start as the center until Rudy Gobert can return. If they play, Hassan Whiteside and Jordan Clarkson will get the most minutes off the bench with Eric Pascall, Jared Butler and Rudy Gay getting the rest of the playing time in the second unit.

Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G - James Harden | G - Kyrie Irving | F - Patty Mills | F - Kessler Edwards | C - Nicolas Claxton.

Utah Jazz

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Udoka Azubuike.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Brooklyn Utah 1 votes so far