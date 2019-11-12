Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th November 2019

The Utah Jazz take on the Brooklyn Nets

Match details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Tuesday, 12th November 2019 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Last game results

Brooklyn Nets (4-5): 112-138 defeat to the Phoenix Suns (10th November)

Utah Jazz (7-3): 122-108 win over the Golden State Warriors (11th November)

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Due to the absence of Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets were never among the favorites entering the 2019-20 season. However, following a strong offseason, they looked to be lock-ins for the playoffs, however, the Nets have been the biggest disappointment of the season so far.

Despite a favorable schedule, they enter tonight's game with a 4-5 record, and only the Pelicans have allowed more points per game. On the other hand, the Nets have averaged an impressive 119.8 points per contest, so head coach Kenny Atkinson will be hoping that his defense can hold out against a Jazz team that is playing for a second straight night.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has excelled for the Nets following his summer move from the Boston Celtics

While the Nets have been among the most underwhelming teams so far this season, Kyrie Irving has excelled following his summer move. Irving is currently averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists, and the Nets will need another big performance from their point guard if they are to overcome the Jazz.

Nets predicted lineup:

Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen, Garrett Temple, Kyrie Irving

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah got off to a rocky start, although Quin Snyder's team is now among the most in-form teams in the NBA. Last night's win over the Golden State Warriors was Utah's third in a row - a sequence that included impressive victories over both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

After publicly complaining about his role on offense, Rudy Gobert has been more involved over the past week, and the Frenchman recorded a season-high 25 points against the Warriors. Meanwhile, no team in the NBA has allowed fewer points per game (98.1) than the Jazz, and their campaign seems to be back on track.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell will be important for the Jazz

Donovan Mitchell's second season in the NBA was considered somewhat of a disappointment, although the 23-year-old has looked like an All-Star during the opening weeks of the season. Mitchell is averaging career-highs in points and rebounds, and the third-year guard has also significantly improved his shooting from 3-point range.

Jazz predicted lineup:

Bojan Bogdanović, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley

Nets vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Jazz enter the contest in the better form out of the two sides, and while the Nets have managed just one road win this season, Utah has a 5-0 home record. Due to this, it is difficult to see anything other than a Utah win, and Brooklyn's troubles look set to continue.

Where to Watch Nets vs Jazz?

There will be local coverage of the game on AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain and YES Network from 9:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.