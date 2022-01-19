Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets, who lost their first game following Kevin Durant’s MCL knee injury, will look to bounce back against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Brooklyn smoked Washington in their last encounter, but will not have the NBA’s leading scorer in their rematch.
Kyrie Irving, though, will be available, as the game takes place at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Despite playing just his fourth game for the Nets this season, Irving was spectacular in Brooklyn’s loss to the young but emerging Cleveland Cavaliers. James Harden and Irving will lead the Nets against the Wizards.
The Wizards, meanwhile, got back into the win column after beating the weary Philadelphia 76ers. Washington are 3-1 in their season-high eight-game homestand, but have not faced a sterner test than what awaits them against the Nets.
Their wins at home have come against the Orlando Magic, OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers, who played their third game in four nights. Even without Kevin Durant, the Wizards will take on a more dangerous foe that features two superstars who are starting to find their rhythm.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Nets have some significant names in their injury report, led by MVP candidate Kevin Durant.
Durant (knee), Nic Claxton (hamstring), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) will not travel with the team to the US capital. Meanwhile. De’Andre Bembry has been ruled as questionable.
Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Wizards don't have any names on their injury list except for those who are assigned to the G-League. Joel Ayayi and Cassius Winston are on two-way contracts, and have been designated to the G-League.
Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups
Brooklyn Nets
Steve Nash continues to shuffle his lineup following Durant's injury. He could roll out a small-ball lineup with rookie Kessler Edwards taking the franchise player's spot at the power forward position. Another rookie, Day'Ron Sharpe could get another start at center
The rest of the starting unit should up the old reliables, with Kyrie Irving and James Harden sharing the backcourt along with Patty Mills. That should continue in this game too.
Washington Wizards
The Wizards should start with their impressive backcourt tandem of Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could get the nod at small forward to partner Kyle Kuzma at power forward.
Daniel Gafford should get his regular starting center role.
Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Starting 5s
Brooklyn Nets
Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - James Harden | Power Forward - Kessler Edwards | Center - Day'Ron Sharpe.
Washington Wizards
Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford.