Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets, who lost their first game following Kevin Durant’s MCL knee injury, will look to bounce back against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Brooklyn smoked Washington in their last encounter, but will not have the NBA’s leading scorer in their rematch.

Kyrie Irving, though, will be available, as the game takes place at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Despite playing just his fourth game for the Nets this season, Irving was spectacular in Brooklyn’s loss to the young but emerging Cleveland Cavaliers. James Harden and Irving will lead the Nets against the Wizards.

The Wizards, meanwhile, got back into the win column after beating the weary Philadelphia 76ers. Washington are 3-1 in their season-high eight-game homestand, but have not faced a sterner test than what awaits them against the Nets.

Their wins at home have come against the Orlando Magic, OKC Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers, who played their third game in four nights. Even without Kevin Durant, the Wizards will take on a more dangerous foe that features two superstars who are starting to find their rhythm.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets have some significant names in their injury report, led by MVP candidate Kevin Durant.

Durant (knee), Nic Claxton (hamstring), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) will not travel with the team to the US capital. Meanwhile. De’Andre Bembry has been ruled as questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Bembry, DeAndre' Questionable Injury/Illness - Back; Spasms Claxton, Nic Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Tightness Durant, Kevin Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; MCL Sprain Harris, Joe Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Surgery Millsap, Paul Out Personal Reasons

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Wizards don't have any names on their injury list except for those who are assigned to the G-League. Joel Ayayi and Cassius Winston are on two-way contracts, and have been designated to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Ayayi, Joel Out G League - Two-Way Winston, Cassius Out G League - Two-Way

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Irving and Harden will spearhead Brooklyn's attack against Washington. [Photo: Forbes]

Steve Nash continues to shuffle his lineup following Durant's injury. He could roll out a small-ball lineup with rookie Kessler Edwards taking the franchise player's spot at the power forward position. Another rookie, Day'Ron Sharpe could get another start at center

The rest of the starting unit should up the old reliables, with Kyrie Irving and James Harden sharing the backcourt along with Patty Mills. That should continue in this game too.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards should start with their impressive backcourt tandem of Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could get the nod at small forward to partner Kyle Kuzma at power forward.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards



Harrell: 18 PTS, 6-9 FG, 7 REB

Kuzma: 15 PTS, 16 REB, 3 BLK

Bryant: 15 PTS, 5 REB



Daniel Gafford should get his regular starting center role.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - James Harden | Power Forward - Kessler Edwards | Center - Day'Ron Sharpe.

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford.

