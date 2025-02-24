Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 24, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Monday. Brooklyn is 11th in the East with a 21-35 record, while Washington has the worst record in the league and is 15th in the same conference with a 9-47 record.

The two teams have played each other 208 times in the regular season, with the Wizards holding a 109-99 lead. This will be their second game this season. In their first matchup on Feb. 5, Washington won 119-102 behind Jordan Poole’s 19 points. Keon Johnson had 25 points for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 24, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network and YES. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nets (-155) vs. Wizards (+130)

Spread: Nets (-3) vs. Wizards (+3)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o214) vs. Wizards -110 (u214)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards preview

The Nets are going through a rebuild and changed most of their roster at the trade deadline. They, however, are in the midst of a strong run with seven wins in their last 10 games. They are now just 0.5 games out of the 10th spot, which is currently held by the Chicago Bulls with a 22-35 record.

Brooklyn is coming off a 105-103 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Cameron Johnson led the team with 23 points, while Nic Claxton (16 points and nine rebounds) had the game-winner.

The Wizards are on a six-game losing streak, with their last win being the Feb. 5 victory against the Nets. Washington is also expected to have tired legs as it will play the second leg of a back-to-back after losing 110-90 to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Jordan Poole had 16 points, while Richaun Holmes had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards betting props

Cameron Johnson’s points total is set at 20.5, a mark that the oddsmakers expect him to cross. He is coming off a strong game against the Sixers and should find it relatively easy to score 20.5 points or more against the struggling Wizards.

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 21.5, a mark he has crossed in just one of the previous five games. We, however, expect Poole to have a fairly good outing and score at least 22 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Nets to get a win on the road. We expect the same as Brooklyn should cover the spread for a win. This should be a moderately high-scoring game with the team total going past 214 points.

