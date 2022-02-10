Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - February 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will extend their stay at home when they host the Brooklyn Nets at the Capital One Center on Thursday, February 10.

The Nets are heading into this game on the back of yet another loss, their ninth on the trot. They went down 91-126 to the Boston Celtics. As their slide down the East continues, the Nets will hope to put an end to their losing streak. Meanwhile, the Wizards are also coming off a loss, a 100-121 reverse against the Miami Heat. The Wizards have now lost two games on the bounce.

Thursday's matchup will be the third installation of the four-game season series between the Nets and the Wizards. With the Nets leading 2-0, the Wizards have an opportunity to prevent a series sweep at home.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, February 10, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, February 11, 2022; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Capital One Center, Washington, DC.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets

Coming off their latest 126-91 loss against the Boston Celtics, the Nets have now lost nine games on the bounce.

With Kevin Durant's absence due to injury and recent developments around James Harden's availability, Brooklyn are in a predicament as they slide down the Eastern Conference standings.

The game against Boston featured a star-less roster, with Patty Mills starting at point guard. Making a 2-28 start to the game, the Nets' struggles continued.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob look out here come the Nets look out here come the Nets https://t.co/6ZELLINaHw

Although the upcoming game will see Kyrie Irving join the lineup, given his availability on the road, the Nets continue to be in a tight spot without their superstars.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving attempts to score against Zeke Nnaji.

A key player for the Brooklyn Nets in their upcoming road fixture could be Kyrie Irving. Given his limited availability, Irving has only been part of the lineup on the road.

While that has made Brooklyn extremely vulnerable in home fixtures, having a superstar at their disposal is still a big deal. Unfortunately, heading into their next game, Irving will be the lone superstar, as Harden will sit out yet another game.

With the entire burden of carrying the Nets offense falling upon Irving, the 29-year old guard will have to maximize his scoring output to ensure a win for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Patty Mills | F - DeAndre' Bembry | F - Bruce Brown Jr | C - Blake Griffin.

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus.

Washington Wizards Preview

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have also been in relatively poor in their recent outings. With Bradley Beal ruled out for the season due to wrist surgery, the superstar will be out of their rotation.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Wizards star Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Sources: Wizards star Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist.

In the absence of Beal, the Wizards have won only once in their last five outings. Trade talks surrounding players on their roster could potentially continue affecting their performances.

Against Miami, the Wizards endured a dismal outing. With Corey Kispert leading the scoring charge with 20 points, only four other players recorded low double-digit scoring.

They also had 16 turnovers and shot abysmally from beyond the arc. Considering the same, the Wizards have little hope of turning things around against the best in the East.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma attempts to guard James Harden.

A key player for the Washington Wizards in their upcoming home fixture could be Kyle Kuzma. In Beal's absence, Kuzma has emerged as the first option in the Wizards' offensive rotation.

Although Kuzma has had a set of poor outings following his tremendous performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Wizards will hope that the young starlet shines against Brooklyn.

Kuzma has an extremely refined offensive skillset. With the ability to shoot the three and finish near the rim, Kuzma also has solid defensive chops.

Against the Nets, Kuzma might have more opportunities to maximize his scoring output as well. However, he will also look to create more chances for his team by drawing attention to himself and acting as a decoy.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Aaron Holiday | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Thomas Bryant.

Nets vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards game seems like an interesting matchup on paper, but it might not live up to expectations.

With James Harden and Kevin Durant out of the rotation, the Nets will rely entirely on Kyrie Irving to lead the team to a win. However, given their current dismal form, that may be too big of an ask.

The Wizards are also on a slide. Missing their superstar to injury, the Wizards are also shorthanded. However, they are expected to beat the struggling Nets due to their homecourt advantage and their relatively more cohesive roster.

Where to watch Nets vs Wizards game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards game will be nationally broadcast on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 106.7 The Fan.

Also Read Article Continues below

Check this out - Barstool 2 for 1 New Player Bonus.

Edited by Bhargav