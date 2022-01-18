Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards will meet up for an Eastern Conference matchup at the Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

In the only previous encounter between the two teams this season, the Nets came out victorious. Kevin Durant scored 25 points in the game to lead his team to a 104-90 victory.

The Brooklyn Nets come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined to score 49 points, but their efforts were not enough to prevent the Cavs. A total of six players from their team scored 12 points or more, which proved to be the leading factor behind their victory.

The team has not been very consistent over the past few games. They will be hoping to bring back their best and put on a show when they take the floor on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, their opponents, the Washington Wizards, head into the game after a thumping 117-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was a complete team performance from the team that helped them reign supreme on the night. They will be hoping to carry all of the momentum from this victory in their crucial battle against the Brooklyn Nets, who are placed third in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 19, 8:00 PM ET [Thursday, January 20, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets have had a brilliant season so far. However, they have had a number of injury problems and things have gotten worse for them as the latest star added to their list of injuries is Kevin Durant. The 33-year-old was reported to have strained his MCL and this will reportedly keep him out of action for four to six weeks.

Brooklyn is currently third in the East with a 27-16 record, and despite Durant being injured, the team has other stars well-equipped to perform and win games. Kevin Durant's absence will be a big void to fill, but this is an important part of the season and the Nets will have to pull out wins if they are to make a push to claim the top seed in the East.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden has been playing well since his return from safety protocols. He has had some impressive performances and is currently leading the league in assists. With Durant out, the onus of leading the team now lies on Harden.

He will certainly get help from Kyrie Irving, but as he is only allowed to feature in road games, Harden will have to take charge and motivate the team to succeed in this period.

The former MVP is coming off a 22 point performance in a 114-107 loss against the Cavaliers. He will have to better that and give in his best when the Nets take on the Wizards at the Capital One Arena.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Kyrie Irving, F - Patty Mills, F - Kessler Edwards, C - Day'Ron Sharpe

Washington Wizards Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards had an exciting start to the season but failed to live up to it, as they lost a lot of games in the middle. After signing some big names like Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, a lot was expected from them.

However, the team have only managed to grab eighth position in the East with a 23-21 record. They have won three of their last four games and seem to be finding ways to get their campaign back on track. The game against the Nets is a big test, but Washington will fancy their chances and push to grab a win at home.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has had a great year with the Wizards this season. He has been clutch in his performances and has developed into a great rebounder.

Kuzma averages 8.9 RPG, which is the most he has ever averaged in his career. Going into the game against the Nets, the Wizards will need Kuzma to be at his best. His ability to hit important buckets and put in a good defensive showing will all have to come into play if they are to get the better of the mighty Brooklyn Nets.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie, G - Bradley Beal, F - Kentavious Caldwell - Pope, F - Kyle Kuzma, C - Daniel Gafford

Nets vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets and the Wizards are both great teams. This game has all the possibilities of going down the wire. However, considering the quality of the players the Nets have, they look like the team most likely capable of grabbing a win in this encounter.

Where to watch the Nets vs Wizards game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nets and the Wizards will also be locally televised on Yes Network and NBC Sports Washington.

