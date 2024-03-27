Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of the 12 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Brooklyn leading the season series 2-1. The Wizards most recently defeated the Nets 110-104 on Dec. 29.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 27.

The Wizards hold a 108-98 all-time advantage against the Nets. Washington won the most recent game between the two teams behind Kyle Kuzma’s 26 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block. Mikal Bridges had 19 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block for Brooklyn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, at Capital One Arena. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on MNMT and YES. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (-180) vs. Wizards (+135)

Spread: Nets (-3.5) vs. Wizards (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o223.5) vs. Wizards -110 (u223.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards preview

The Nets (27-45) are 11th in the East and are 5.5 games out of the final play-in spot. They have won just two of the past 10 games, including a 96-88 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Dennis Schroder had 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the win.

The Wizards (14-58) are 14th in the East and out of play-in contention. They have, however, shown some life in the recent past and have won three straight games. Most recently, Washington beat the Chicago Bulls 107-105 on Monday. Jordan Poole led the winning effort with 23 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons (back), Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction), Cam Johnson (toe), Keita Bates-Diop (shin) and Dennis Smith (hip). Cam Thomas (back) is questionable. Brooklyn interim coach Kevin Ollie should start:

PG: Dennis Schroder SG: Cam Thomas SF: Mikal Bridges PF: Dorian Finney-Smith C: Nic Claxton

The Nets’ key players off the bench could be Lonnie Walker IV, Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney.

The Wizards will be without Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist contusion), Tyus Jones (back), Landry Shamet (calf), Eugene Omoruyi (ankle) and Isaiah Livers (hip) on Wednesday. Washington interim coach Brian Keefe should start:

PG: Jared Butler SG: Jordan Poole SF: Deni Avdija PF: Kyle Kuzma C: Richaun Holmes

Washington’s key substitutes should be Justin Champagnie, Corey Kispert and Marvin Bagley III.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 21.5 points. He should surpass that mark against a relatively weak Washington defense.

Jordan Poole has an over/under of 15.5 points. He has scored over that mark in three of the past five games. Expect Poole to continue his good form and have over 15.5 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers are favoring the Nets in this game, but we are favoring the home team. Given Washington’s recent form, it should get the win. This should be a low-scoring game with the team total staying under 223.5 points.