“Brooklyn is really cracked down on this Harden thing” - Bill Simmons gives his take on a potential Ben Simmons and James Harden trade, talks about a Bradley Beal move for the 76ers

Guards Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets continue to be at the center of rumor mills as the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline nears.

Simmons continues to hold out for a trade, as the disgruntled talent hasn't played all year. After a recent report suggested Harden is open to new opportunities after this season, many have wondered if a trade between the teams could happen in the offseason.

Harden has reportedly been frustrated with the Nets, especially with their handling of the Kyrie Irving situation. Although it remains highly unlikely the Nets would trade Harden this year, NBA analyst Bill Simmons said:

"Brooklyn is really cracked down on this Harden thing. They're like, 'Look ... we're not helping this happen ... we want James to be here."

Simmons speculated that because of its situation Philadelphia might be in a better position to try to trade Simmons for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

Uncertainty for the future of Ben Simmons and James Harden

With less than two weeks to go before the NBA trade deadline, there are always plenty of reports and excitement. This year, it seems as if Ben Simmons and James Harden are getting the spotlight when it comes to the chaos of the trade deadline.

With recent reports that Harden could be looking to go to a new team after the season, it suddenly puts the Brooklyn Nets in a difficult position. Harden will have a player option at the end of the year for just north of $47.3 million.

The superstar guard could simply just opt to sign an extension with the Nets, but there's also speculation a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers could be the endgame.

Although Harden has gotten plenty of attention lately, fans are going to be watching Simmons' situation closely as well. Fans are eager to see if the Philadelphia 76ers will finally trade Simmons.

Reports say Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has been firm on his aggressive asking price to acquire Simmons from his team. If no trade happens, it would seem the 76ers would revisit talks in the offseason, which might only put more fire to the idea of a potential trade involving Simmons and Harden.

Harden, a former MVP and nine-time All-Star in his 13th season, will turn 33 in August.

