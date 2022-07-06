“Bryant, O’Neal, and Pippen now on the Lakers, LeBron got himself a squad” , “Baby Shaq”, “Finally a solid f**king signing that actually makes sense”, “It’s over” - Laker Nation get excited as the LA Lakers agree a deal with free agent Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant has just agreed to return to the LA Lakers after signing a one-year contract. The 24-year-old big man played his rookie season in Hollywood but has turned out for the Washington Wizards the last four years.

Immediately after the news broke, basketball fans quickly had their say on the Lakers’ most recent free-agent signing. One user wrote:

"Bryant, O’Neal, and Pippen now on the Lakers. LeBron got himself a squad."

Another tweeted:

"Finally a solid f**king signing that actually makes sense. A stretch 5."

Here are some of the best reactions to the update:

Perhaps a worthy side note in Bryant’s signing is that LeBron James could potentially be playing with three of NBA history’s most famous names. Scotty Pippen Jr. is on a two-way contract, Bryant on a one-year deal and Shareef O’Neal could earn a roster spot.

Thomas Bryant was the 42nd pick in the 2017 draft and had a very underwhelming rookie season with the Lakers. He was a Laker for only 15 games, averaging 1.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and .4 assists. Former head coach Luke Walton often inserted him when the game was decided.

He was, however, solid when he was healthy in Washington. The Wizards looked like a young and exciting team partly because they had Bryant on the roster. He averaged 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 155 games for the Wizards.

His ability to shoot from behind the arc will be a breath of fresh air for the LA Lakers, who had horrible outside shooting last season. He made 36% of his three-point shots from long-range distance in four years with the Wizards.

It’s significantly better than what Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson, Russell Westbrook and Talen-Horton Tucker provided for the team last season.

If things go as expected, Thomas Bryant could be the first big man off the bench for the LA Lakers. He is expected to be the best backup to Anthony Davis. AD’s three-point shooting last season plummeted to a nearly unplayable 18.6%. This will make Bryant’s outside sniping very useful in Darvin Ham’s game plan.

LeBron James started at center for the first time in his career with the LA Lakers last season. It happened despite Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan being healthy. That will likely not be required next season if Bryant plays the way he’s expected to.

Thomas Bryant could be crucial to the LA Lakers’ success

Thomas Bryant is Anthony Davis' expected backup. [Photo: Lake Show Life]

At least on offense, Thomas Bryant will provide much more than what Dwight Howard, Wenyen Gabriel and DeAndre Jordan brought last season. Howard, Gabriel, and Jordan combined to average just 5.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Jordan was waived halfway into the season and Howard was kept on the bench, which provided late-season time for Gabriel to play. The center spot was such a problem that LeBron James, at 37, had to do the dirty job of protecting the paint even when he was not the starting center.

Anthony Davis is arguably one of the top five players in the NBA when healthy. But as he has played only 138 games in three years, Thomas Bryant could prove to be the Lakers’ biggest signing yet of the offseason.

