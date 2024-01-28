Bucks trade rumors: 3 versatile wing players Milwaukee could land ahead of NBA Trade Deadline 2024

Ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, there have been Bucks trade rumors that could involve some much-needed wing versatility for the team. Milwaukee sits in second place (32-14 record) in the Eastern Conference standings with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the way. However, there's no denying that their roster could still use some tweaks.

Following former coach Adrian Griffin's exit, the organization needs to maximize this season's opportunity to push for a deep postseason run and cap it off with a championship. The team is already good, but they need to improve their defense. They have the 19th worst defensive rating (116.3) in the league.

Regarding the Bucks trade rumors, three versatile wing players are linked to Milwaukee, each having the defensive capability the team needs.

Bucks trade rumors involving three versatile wing players

3) Royce O'Neale

Brooklyn Nets - Royce O'Neale

Starting at number three on the Bucks trade rumors list is Royce O'Neale, as per The New York Post's Brian Lewis. The Brooklyn Nets forwards' shooting numbers have taken a dip in efficiency compared to past seasons. However, his defensive capability remains an important asset of his game, which the Bucks can utilize in their roster.

In his second season playing for the Nets, O'Neale is averaging 7.0 points (37.9% shooting, including 35.8% from 3-point range) and 4.6 rebounds per game.

2) Matisse Thybulle

Portland Trail Blazers - Matisse Thybulle

As per Yahoo Sports ' Jake Fischer, moving to second on the list is Matisse Thybulle. Thybulle may have offensive limitations, aside from his 3-point shooting efficiency, but he could be a tremendous acquisition for Milwaukee because of what he brings defensively to the table.

His role can be fully maximized with the Bucks compared to his situation with the Portland Trail Blazers, especially with the notion that the team is competing for this season's title. In his second season playing for the Trail Blazers, Thybulle is putting up 5.6 points (42.5% shooting, including 37.3% from 3-point range).

1) Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls - Alex Caruso

Lastly, as per Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer, Alex Caruso's name has been involved in Bucks trade rumors. Milwaukee targeting Caruso is similar to opposing teams having an interest in landing him, as all parties are aware of what he can contribute to their teams. Not only is Caruso having one of his best offensive and efficient seasons, but his defensive tenacity remains at an elite level.

His skill set is just what Milwaukee needs to give them an edge against other competition. This season, Caruso is averaging 10.1 points (49.1% shooting, including 41.5% from 3-point range) and 3.5 rebounds per game.

However, the Chicago Bulls are reportedly looking for a trade package that includes multiple first-round picks to entertain moving Caruso. In that scenario, Milwaukee will have to work with other teams to pull this off as they no longer have a first-round pick following the P.J. Tucker acquisition in 2021.

