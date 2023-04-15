Bucks vs. Heat record this season, odds, rosters, and more ahead of 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Bucks vs. Heat is one of the most interesting matchups in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The top-seeded Bucks will look to make quick work of the Heat, who needed to beat the Chicago Bulls to qualify for the postseason.
Miami entered the play-in tournament as the seventh seed, but lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. That loss set up the Heat's game against the Bulls on Friday, which they won 102-91. The Bulls used a fourth-quarter surge to prevent another upset.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA at 58-24. The Bucks are led by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, with a variety of All-Stars and role players who perfectly compliment each other.
Bucks vs. Heat season series
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat split their series this season at 2-2. The Heat won the first two at home on Jan. 12 and 14, while the Bucks evened the series with a pair of wins at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 4 and 24.
Gabe Vincent led the Heat in their first two wins over the Bucks this season. He had 28 points, three rebounds and six assists in the 108-102 victory on Jan. 12. He followed it up with a 27-point performance two days later in their 111-95 win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was simply unstoppable in the Bucks' 123-115 win on Feb. 4. "The Greek Freak" had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. It was easier for Milwaukee 20 days later, blowing out Miami 128-99. Jrue Holiday finished with 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Bucks vs. Heat odds and schedule
Odds
The Milwaukee Bucks are -1000 to win the series, while the Miami Heat are +650.
Schedule
Game 1: Sunday, April 16, 3:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Game 2: Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Game 3: Saturday, April 22, Time TBA at Kaseya Center, Miami
Game 4: Monday, April 24, Time TBA, at Kaseya Center, Miami
*Game 5: Wednesday, April 26, Time TBA at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
*Game 6: Friday, April 28, Time TBA at Kaseya Center, Miami
*Game 7: Sunday, April 30, Time TBA at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
*if necessary
Bucks vs. Heat rosters
Milwaukee Bucks playoff roster
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Grayson Allen
- MarJon Beauchamp
- Jevon Carter
- Pat Connaughton
- Jae Crowder
- Goran Dragic
- Jrue Holiday
- Joe Ingles
- Meyers Leonard
- Brook Lopez
- Wesley Matthews
- Khris Middleton
- Bobby Portis
Miami Heat playoff roster
- Bam Adebayo
- Jimmy Butler
- Udonis Haslem
- Tyler Herro
- Haywod Highsmith
- NikolaJovic
- Kevin Love
- Kyle Lowry
- Caleb Martine
- Victor Oladipo
- Duncan Robinsn
- Max Strus
- Gabe Vincent
- Omer Yurtseven
- Cod Zeller
Bucks vs. Heat history
The 2023 playoffs series matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will be the fourth time they meet in the postseason and third in the first round. The Heat swept the Bucks in 2013 when LeBron James was at the peak of his powers.
Miami also got the better of Milwaukee inside the NBA bubble three years ago. The Heat eliminated the top-seeded Bucks in five games. They faced each other again in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, with the Bucks returning the favor by sweeping the Heat.
