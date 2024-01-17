Buddy Hield landing spots: 5 teams that should aggressively pursue Pacers guard

Buddy Hield continues to be one of the NBA's best shooters, with numerous teams that could use his skill set. His name has been involved in trade rumors, including the Toronto Raptors, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus. With his name being made available in trade talks, it is yet to be seen which team can make the push to get the trade done.

In his third season playing for the Indiana Pacers, Hield is averaging 12.7 points (44.1% shooting, including 38.0% from 3-point range), 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. His shooting efficiency has gone down compared to his production from last season, but he remains an effective shotmaker.

With his name circulating for trade scenarios, here's a look at the five NBA teams that should actively pursue the Pacers guard.

5 NBA teams that should target Buddy Hield

#5, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs, outside of Devin Vassell, could use more shooters on their roster. According to GiveMeSport's Jakob Love, the Spurs could acquire Buddy Hield by packaging Doug McDermott, a 2024 top-six protected first-round pick (via the Raptors), a 2024 LA Lakers second-round pick and a 2027 Spurs second-round pick.

It's not the big market kind of player the Spurs would hope to pair alongside Victor Wembanyama, but it is a step in the right direction for the franchise. San Antonio would want to maximize its team-building process to provide the best complementary pieces around Wembanyama.

#4, Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat, one of the Eastern Conference's best teams, could use more offensive-minded players. In the scenario that they land Hield from the Pacers, they can improve their spacing, which can open up the offense more for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

The Heat can pull this off by sending Duncan Robinson and a 2024 first-round pick to the Indiana Pacers, according to Jakob Love.

#3, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero

Another good team that could use more offensive firepower is the Orlando Magic. Despite having the third-best defense (111.1 rating) in the NBA, they rank 23rd (112.2 rating) on offense. They can start improving at that end with Buddy Hield being able to provide spacing with his efficient shotmaking.

To acquire him, the Magic will have to package Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris and Moritz Wagner, according to GiveMeSport's Louis Pavlakos. In exchange, Orlando will receive a trade package consisting of Buddy Hield, T.J. McConnell and Isaiah Jackson.

#2, LA Lakers

LA Lakers forward LeBron James

The LA Lakers are also another team that could use a jump with their shooting. Acquiring Buddy Hield will not only improve the team's offensive flow but will also provide more options for LeBron James in the halfcourt.

According to GiveMeSport's Louis Pavlakos, Hield can land in Los Angeles if the Lakers trade Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and a 2026 first-round pick.

#1, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett

The Toronto Raptors have the top need following reports of their trade conversations with the Pacers involving Buddy Hield, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus. In exchange for Hield, the Raptors would send two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam. However, the Pacers will need to include Bruce Brown Jr. and one of the team's two 2024 first-round picks.

Not only will this move give the Pacers a different look on offense but also possibly change the Eastern Conference landscape when it comes to postseason scenarios.

