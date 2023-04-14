Bulls vs Heat: Prediction, odds, where to watch (NBA Play-In tournament)

At the NBA play-in tournament rolls along, Bulls vs Heat is the next matchup. These two teams will battle it out to see who will land the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The winner is then going to face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls became the first 10th seed in history to win a play-in game. The two All-Stars combined for 62 points in their upset win over the Toronto Raptors.

As for the Miami Heat, they are coming off a double-digit loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. They tried to make things interesting late in the game, but could not overcome a near triple-double performance from Trae Young.

Heading into this matchup, the Chicago Bulls should feel confident. They faced off against the Miami Heat three times in the regular season, and won every matchup. These two teams last faced each other in the middle of March, and Chicago walked away with a 113-99 victory.

The key for the Bulls in this game is going to be Zach LaVine. If they want to lock up a spot in the postseason, they're going to need a big performance from their top player. In the win over Toronto, he erupted for 39 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Looking at the Miami side, Jimmy Butler will be an important piece for them. Not only will he be taking on a lot of the scoring load, but he'll likely be tasked with guarding LaVine and DeRozan.

As far as a Bulls vs Heat prediction goes, it's hard not to ride with Chicago. They dominated this matchup in the regular season, and have positive momentum coming off a win. That being said, the Heat are a team that isn't going to go away quietly.

For those looking to watch to matchup, tip off is scheduled for 7:00 pm Eastern Time and will be aired on TNT.

Bulls vs Heat odds

Despite not winning any of the matchups in the regular season, Miami enters Bulls vs Heat as the betting favorites. This is likely in large part because the game will be played on their home floor. Here is a full breakdown of the odds as these teams prepare for the final game of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Spread: Heat -5.5 (-110) Bull +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat (-215) Bulls (+185)

Over/Under: 208.5 (-110)

