Bulls vs. Raptors: Prediction, odds, where to watch (NBA play-in tournament)

As the play-in tournament continues, Bulls versus Raptors is next up on the schedule on Wednesday. The winner of this game will go on to face the Miami Heat in a win-or-go home matchup for the eighth seed on Friday.

Looking at the injury report, both teams are expected to be at full strength. The only big name on the sidelines is Chicago's Lonzo Ball, who missed the entire season due to a knee injury.

As far as a Bulls-Raptors prediction goes, this is one that could go either way. While Chicago has a ton of offensive firepower in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, Toronto has the length on defense to contain them. It will really come down to which team will execute its gameplan better.

The last time these two teams squared off was at the end of February when the Raptors secured a six-point win. Toronto also has the edge in the season series, winning two of the three meetings.

One key player in this matchup will be Zach LaVine. For the Chicago Bulls to keep their postseason dreams alive, they're going to need a big performance from their star player.

LaVine played in two of the three games against Toronto this year and had good success. In those matchups, he averaged 23.5 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 53.1%.

The player to watch for the Toronto Raptors is OG Anunoby. Along with being one of their top scorers, he is also their best perimeter defender. Anunoby will likely spend most of his night trying to slow down the pairing of LaVine and DeRozan. This season, he averaged 16.8 ppg while leading the NBA in steals per game (1.9).

After seeing how the first two play-in games went, anything can happen in this matchup. These teams were practically even in the standings, making it a matchup that either can come away with a win.

For those looking for where to watch Bulls vs Raptors, the action is set to tip off at 7 pm Eastern Time and will be aired on ESPN.

Bulls vs. Raptors: Betting odds

As the home team, the Toronto Raptors enter this game as the favorites. They also had a better record, but only by one game. Here is a full breakdown of the odds for this matchup.

Spread: Raptors -5.5 (-105) Bulls +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Raptors (-210) Bulls (+180)

Over/Under: 212.5 (-110)

