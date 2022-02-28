“But he’s JiMVP and he should just let me get DPOY" - Bam Adebayo gives a hilarious explanation for stealing Jimmy Butler's block

Bam Adebayo has been one of the key figures within the Miami Heat roster this season and has been responsible for their outstanding run this season. However, he has been absent for 25 outings due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right thumb.

Since his return to the court on Jan. 17, 2022, he has led the Heat to 13 wins from 18 games played. In that time, he has averaged 19.3 points per game as he leads the Heat in two-points, rebounds and blocks per game.

uring a post-game interview on their last outing, Adebayo was asked about Jimmy Butler's claim that he stole his assist. He retorted saying "maybe", but hilariously responded, asking Butler to let him win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

“But he’s JiMVP and he should just let me get DPOY. I feel like that’s fair.” - said Adebayo

@5ReasonsSports I had to get the verdict on Jimmy’s comment about Bam stealing his block:Was it true?“Probably.”“But he’s JiMVP and he should just let me get DPOY. I feel like that’s fair.” I had to get the verdict on Jimmy’s comment about Bam stealing his block:Was it true?“Probably.”“But he’s JiMVP and he should just let me get DPOY. I feel like that’s fair.”@5ReasonsSports https://t.co/sArv322pnm

Bam Adebayo leads the Miami Heat to a victory against the San Antonio Spurs

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts in the second half against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

The Miami Heat hosted the San Antonio Spurs at the FTX Arena in their second outing after the All-Star break. Following their victory against the New York Knicks in an away fixture, the Heat secured another win in close succession against the Spurs. They have defeated the Spurs twice this season in three appearances.

The Spurs dealt the first blow, leading the Heat by 12 points at the end of the first quarter. Bam Adebayo inspired a comeback, giving the Heat the desired victory that sees them sit comfortably as the number one team in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat have sole possession of first seed in the East. Bam Adebayo tonight:36 PTS7 REB4 AST2 STL3 BLKThe Heat have sole possession of first seed in the East. https://t.co/4bzQUMkPii

He posted 36 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Shooting 66.7% from the field with 14 sunk shots of 21 shots in total. He also made 66.7% accuracy from the charity stripe, netting eight out of 12 attempts. Adebayo made no three-point score, nor did he attempt to shoot from beyond the arc.

The next appearance for the Heat will be against the second-best team in the East, the Chicago Bulls. It will be a good game to see if they're able to retain first place in the standings.

Edited by David Nyland