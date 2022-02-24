Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks $1,500 full deposit match to end month

The last week of February might seem quiet after the Super Bowl, but anyone with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code will only find it exciting.

New players who use Caesars Sportsbook promo code SPORTSKEEDACZR (click here to sign up) will qualify for a 100% first-deposit match. Simply sign up and make a deposit of at least $50 to claim this match. Players will receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $1,500.

NBA action will only heat up after the long All-Star break as several teams will be looking to cement their playoff status. Some teams will also be slugging it out for a spot in the play-in tournament. The games will be electrifying in the last two months of the league.

Overtime @overtime This is the last night without NBA basketball until the end of the season This is the last night without NBA basketball until the end of the season https://t.co/SigmqsvMTM

The NHL will also kick into high gear, while the college basketball season will give way to the long-anticipated playoffs.

This promo code is the easiest way to double your starting bankroll ahead of March. Let's take a closer look at how players can redeem this offer and start betting today.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SPORTSKEEDACZR to claim your first-deposit match. New players can grab up to $1,500 in bonus credit with this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unleashes $1,500 in Bonuses

As far as Sportsbook promos go, this one can hang with any offer. Players who use Caesars Sportsbook promo code SPORTSKEEDACZR and make a minimum deposit of $50 will effectively double their starting bankroll.

Other promos will offer players boosted odds or free bets to use in certain events. But here? Players can get a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus credit, which can be applied to a wide range of markets.

It's worth emphasizing the fact that this 100% is only on deposits between $50 and $1,500. For example, someone who only deposits $25 will receive no site credit. Conversely, someone who deposits $1,600 in cash will only get $1,500 in bonuses back.

But if you land in that sweet spot between $50 and $1,500, this 100% match is a lock.

Claiming this Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Here is a step-by-step guide to ensure that all new players are receiving the 100% first-deposit match:

Click here to sign up and make sure you are inputting Caesars Sportsbook promo code SPORTSKEEDACZR.

After inputting basic information to create your account, deposit at least $50 to qualify for this match.

All deposits between $50 and $1,500 will be matched dollar for dollar.

Claiming this promo code is the easy part. Figuring out what to bet on is going to be the hard part, but we have you covered there.

What to bet on this week

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will be facing their respective opponents when NBA action resumes on Thursday [Photo: Fadeaway World]

The NBA returns on Thursday after a lengthy All-Star break with games featuring the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies, among others.

College basketball's regular season also ends in February, and teams are scrambling to add quality wins to their resumé.

After all, March Madness is only a few weeks away, and that represents one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.

This promo code offers new users the chance to pad bankrolls before the NCAA Tournament.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code SPORTSKEEDACZR to claim your first-deposit match. New players can grab up to $1,500 in bonus credit with this offer.

Edited by Parimal