Cam Reddish 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Lakers forward's role, impact and minutes

LA Lakers forward Cam Reddish has had an up-and-down season but should remain an important presence in the rotation for the playoffs, more so, as the Lakers begin their postseason in the play-in tournament.

The purple and gold are in solo eighth place in the Western Conference playoff race with a 46-35 record but could slip to ninth if they don't beat the New Orleans Pelicans (49-32) in their final regular-season game on Sunday.

There's no denying that the Lakers will rely heavily on the efforts of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the play-in, and in the playoff proper if they reach there. But the plays of auxiliaries like Cam Reddish will also be a factor in how they perform in the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cam Reddish's regular season stats

Cam Reddish has played 48 games for the Lakers this season, starting 26. He saw action in both the small forward and shooting guard spots. Here are his regular season stats for the 2023-24 season:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Cam Reddish 5.4 2.1 1.0 1.0 0.3 38.9% 33.6% 75.9% 20.5

Cam Reddish's playoff stats

In his five years in the NBA, Reddish has only played in the playoffs once, in the 2020-21 season while he was with the Atlanta Hawks, who had selected him 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Below are the numbers he posted in his lone playoff appearance so far:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Cam Reddish 12.8 3.5 1.8 1.5 0.5 52.8% 64.3% 80.0% 23.0

Strengths and weaknesses

When Reddish, 24, arrived this season, the Lakers hoped to develop his game as he conitnues to find his way in the league. While he has played limited minutes, he has shown flashes of form to build on

He's a six-foot-seven forward with a 7-1 wingspan, which he uses to do his things on both ends of the court.

Expand Tweet

Consistency, though, is an issue, leaving him to play limited minutes, if not earning DNPs-coach's decision.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

As the Lakers embark on their playoff push, Cam Reddish will be asked to play anywhere between 15 to 17 minutes off the bench. He should spell LeBron James and Austin Reaves in the small forward and shooting guard positions, respectively.

It should be noted, though, that the Lakers will begin their playoff push in the play-in phase, which should force the starters to play heavy minutes, leaving Reddish's usage up in the air.

However, if they advance to the playoff proper, Reddish should get his usual log time from the bench, joining the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes.