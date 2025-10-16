"Can get a little stagnant": Jason Kidd and Anthony Davis dish honest assessment on jumbo starting lineup with Cooper Flagg 

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Anthony Davis laid out honest assessments on their unique starting lineup combination, with Cooper Flagg running point. Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II were the other starters.The group played against the LA Lakers in Wednesday's 121-94 preseason win. While Dallas came out on top, the damage was done in the fourth quarter against LA's third-string players. The Mavericks outscored them 37-8 in that stretch.However, midway through the third quarter, the Lakers were ahead against this iteration of the Mavericks' lineup. In that time, despite playing without LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, JJ Redick's available rotation players exploited the Mavericks' jumbo lineup's flaws.Jason Kidd and Anthony Davis acknowledged the issues while talking about the positives during their post-game media availability on Wednesday.&quot;I think defensively, it's fine,&quot; Kidd said. &quot;I think offensively, we can get a little stagnant because we have so many mismatches to play one-on-one. And that's not who we are. We want to cut. We want to use the pass &amp; we just didn't do that in that first 6 mins. I thought the 2nd half, for us to play the style that we want to play. It was an improvement.&quot;Meanwhile, Davis sounded more optimistic:&quot;A lot of positives. Obviously, defensively, it can be a problem. But also it can hurt us as far as perimeter breakdowns. ... Offensively, we're much bigger than everybody on the floor. There will always be a mismatch somewhere. We just gotta rep it more.&quot;While the mismatch factor holds up, the Mavericks didn't get to their spots and create as many opportunities to score. One of the key issues was their spacing. Anthony Davis, who has been a subpar 3-point shooter, had to settle for jumpers. Cooper Flagg couldn't get downhill as much, either.Their best 3-point shooter, Klay Thompson, had an off-night, so his gravity couldn't aid things for the offense.Kidd and Davis believe there aren't many issues defensively. However, it seems like this lineup would thrive better against teams that prefer to attack the paint. The lack of footspeed on the perimeter might hurt Dallas if it plays this lineup.Anthony Davis and Mavericks played their best with a true point guard in the lineupThe Dallas Mavericks' best chance of hitting their offensive ceiling is with Kyrie Irving. He can create shots better than anyone across the board on their roster. However, Irving won't return anytime soon. For now, the Mavericks have to adjust to what they have.D'Angelo Russell and Ryan Nembhard appear to be their best options at the one, and either has to be on the floor to organize the team. While Cooper Flagg is versatile, he isn't polished enough to run the offense full-time. It seemed like a fun exercise during the preseason, but it won't be reliable in the regular season.Their best offense has come with rookie Nembhard at the point of attack. He's averaged a team-high 5.0 assists in preseason. On Wednesday, the Mavericks rediscovered their mojo after his introduction. He finished with four assists in 11:51 minutes just two days after he had a 12-assist night against the Utah Jazz. While Russell is more experienced, he has not meshed well as expected. Nembhard, comparatively, is a better off-ball player, making him an ideal choice to play alongside the quartet of Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington and Cooper Flagg.