Can Golden State Warriors finish above LA Lakers after latest loss? 2024 NBA playoffs scenarios, tie-breakers and more

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors saw a drastic change in fortunes after Friday's games. The Warriors were poised to finish eighth, while the Lakers seemed a lock for the 10th seed. However, LA's 123-120 win over Memphis and Golden State's 114-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans has shuffled things around.

The Warriors dropped to 45-36, moving back into 10th, while the Lakers improved to 46-35, moving into eighth. LA's hopes of finishing eighth relied on a Warriors and a Kings loss. The ball's in LeBron James and Co.'s court to make the most of the Warriors' loss and secure homecourt in the play-in in the nine-10 matchup, or lock up the eighth seed provided the Kings lose.

The Lakers must beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday to secure an eighth seed. The Lakers could also move to eighth with a win over New Orleans if the Suns lose their remaining two games. LA holds the tiebreaker over its conference rival after winning their season series 3-2.

While the Golden State Warriors are likely to finish below the Lakers after tallying one more loss than their rivals, they can finish above them. That will require LA to lose its next game and the Warriors to win theirs. The Warriors hold the tiebreaker, giving them the seeding advantage if they finish with the same record as LA.

The LA Lakers will have a tougher matchup comparatively as they face the New Orleans Pelicans, who want to protect their sixth seed against the Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant and Co. are only one game behind after beating the Sacramento Kings, holding the tiebreaker over New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will face the lowly Utah Jazz next.

Closer look at LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors likely 2024 NBA play-in tournament opponents and seeds

The LA Lakers end Friday's game as the eighth seed, while the Golden State Warriors are 10th. The Phoenix Suns are seventh, while the Sacramento Kings are ninth. The 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament games in the West could look like they are at the end of Sunday's season finale.

The Lakers have a better chance of keeping their eighth seed with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Their starting lineup, when healthy, has won eight of its last nine games. Two of their three losses in the past 13 games have come in Anthony Davis or LeBron James' absence. LA's size and shooting could cause the surging Pelicans plenty of trouble.

However, New Orleans might keep hold of its sixth spot with a loss. The Phoenix Suns face the No. 2 seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, against whom they will likely struggle. Phoenix hasn't won and beaten teams comprehensively, and the Timberwolves have been the better team. Minnesota is also fighting for the top seed so that it will play at full strength.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors will likely win their final games. However, one more loss than the LA Lakers, provided LA wins will keep them in ninth and 10th.