Can LA Lakers still make a trade? Understanding transaction rules after Mark Williams fails physical

This season's trade deadline will go down as one of the busiest in league history.

Luka Doncic is now a member of the LA Lakers, Anthony Davis is with the Dallas Mavericks and Jimmy Butler is a Golden State Warrior. Fans saw several big moves and crazy rumors in the eleventh hour. Let's continue to talk about the trade deadline even after it has passed.

However, it wasn't all good news for the LA, as its deal for Mark Williams fell through due to a failed physical on Saturday. It has Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko (two-way contract) as the only centers on its roster.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Williams staying with the Charlotte Hornets, what's next for the Lakers?

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Can the Lakers re-do the Mark Williams trade?

The trade deadline is a hard deadline and the LA Lakers cannot revive this trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

They could've opted to stay put and hope for the best after Williams failed his physical or kill the deal altogether. They chose the second option, most likely to recoup a first-round pick like Dalton Knecht.

Can the Lakers make another trade?

The Lakers won't get another chance to make a trade. Teams only had until the deadline to make these transactions and failed physicals are part of the equation and something to consider in these situations.

LA can only sign players in the buyout market or free agency. It will also have to waive one player to make room on its roster for the other players acquired in the Luka Doncic trade.

Potential free agents for the Lakers

There aren't that many options to choose from at this point in the season. Nevertheless, with some players recently being released, about to be bought out or playing overseas, the Lakers could still add another big man. Let's take a look at some potential options:

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard has made it loud and clear that he doesn't want to retire yet. He wants to go out on his term and he's been lobbying for an NBA return for years. He's been dominating in Taiwan and staying in shape, and he's already familiar with this organization. While he's not the player he used to be, he's still an uber-athletic perennial lob threat.

DeMarcus Cousins

The Lakers could give DeMarcus Cousins another chance. He has continued his career overseas and has been vocal about his desire to return to the NBA. Cousins struggled with injuries in the past, but he could still give any team quality minutes off the bench.

Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba didn't turn out to be the superstar scouts thought he'd be, but he's still young, super athletic and can swat shots into the stands. He's not that different from Jaxson Hayes, so JJ Redick might be hesitant about adding another version of the same player.

Bismack Biyombo

Bismack Biyombo has shown that he can be solid as a spot starter. He's not much of a factor on offense but he makes his presence felt on the offensive glass. Also, the Lakers won't face a lot of competition to get him in free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback