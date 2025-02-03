Can the Lakers trade LeBron James without his consent? Understanding 4x NBA champion's contract after Anthony Davis' trade

LeBron James was reportedly caught off guard by the LA Lakers' decision to trade Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks and acquire Luka Doncic. James was then linked to a potential trade out of Hollywood, but can the Lakers deal him without his consent?

The four-time NBA champion signed a two-year $101,355,998 contract last summer with a player option for the 2025-26 season. He also has a no-trade clause, which means he has the power to control his future with the Lakers.

James can waive his no-trade clause depending on the deal and the destination. His value on the trade market is different than any other superstar in history due to his age and performance. He might be 40 but brings a lot to the table.

According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, LeBron James has no intention to waive his no-trade clause after the LA Lakers' biggest move in 50 years. James reportedly found out about the deal during dinner in New York City after dropping a triple-double in the 128-112 win over the Knicks.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents both James and Anthony Davis, broke the news to his biggest client. While the news was met with shock, "The King" understood the decision and was more concerned about his friend's emotional state.

AD was not with the Lakers in New York, as he was rehabbing his abdominal injury in Los Angeles. Davis was unsurprisingly shocked by the trade but understands that the NBA is a business.

With Luka Doncic, the Lakers have one foot into their new era, especially with James' potential retirement. Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA and a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, who can score and pass against the best.

LeBron James' rival proposes huge trade after Luka Doncic deal

LeBron James' rival proposes huge trade after Luka Doncic deal. (Photo: IMAGN)

Many former and current NBA players reacted to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade after ESPN's Shams Charania broke the internet. One of them was Paul Pierce, who proposed a wild trade for his once bitter rival LeBron James.

"Trade Bron and Bronny back to Cleveland build around Luka is the only way to save the lakers," Pierce tweeted.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers are primed and ready for a championship run, they lack the experience of going deep into the playoffs. LeBron James would offer them the luxury of championship pedigree, while Bronny would be a consolation prize, given his connection to the city.

And if there's any team "The King" could be willing to waive his no-trade clause for, it might as well be his hometown Cavs due to his history and familiarity with the franchise.

