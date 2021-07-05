Can the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship without Giannis Antetokounmpo | 2021 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are having a bittersweet dream season as they head to the 2021 NBA Finals with question marks about the two-time MVP’s availability.

In a postseason filled with injuries to the league’s top players, Antetokounmpo is the latest to get bit by the injury bug after coming out practically unscathed from the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks, and it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to play in any of the Finals games.

Against a formidable Phoenix team that won the Western Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks will start as the underdogs if Giannis Antetokounmpo misses any significant time on the court. But that doesn’t mean the Bucks can’t win the title.

Milwaukee Bucks provide update on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

The Milwaukee Bucks and their fans heaved a huge sigh of relief after discovering that Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided what could have been a more serious injury.

He was listed as doubtful for Game 6 against the Hawks, and coach Mike Budenholzer says Antetokounmpo is 'day-to-day' for the 2021 NBA Finals.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

The fact that he was upgraded to doubtful for Saturday’s matchup after missing the previous game is cause for some celebration, albeit a small one.

Any improvement is a good one, but it’s unclear if Antetokounmpo’s injury update is merely being handled in the same way the LA Clippers did with Kawhi Leonard. Leonard injured his knee in the second round but was mostly considered 'day-to-day' until the series ended, and the two-time Defensive Player of the Year made no appearance.

For now, we can only wait for further updates from the Milwaukee Bucks on Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Finals approaches.

Can Khris Middleton step up in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence?

Cam Reddish (#22) defends Khris Middleton (#22).

Khris Middleton was a no-show in three of the first four games of the series against the Hawks. But no one knew that his Game 3 explosion was going to be a portent of things to come, as the two-time All-Star played some of his best games of the 2021 playoffs in Games 5 and 6 of the series.

In Game 6, Middleton scorched the nets for 23 points in the third quarter, including 16 straight for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was the key reason why they the Bucks are headed to the 2021 NBA Finals even as Giannis Antetokounmpo remains sidelined.

In those two games, Middleton averaged 29 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.5 steals and shot 6 of 16 (37.5%) from the 3-point territory. These are all-around numbers similar to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s regular output.

Khris Middleton steps up when most needed.



G6 vs BKN: 38 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST

G7 vs BKN: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST

G5 vs ATL: 26 PTS, 13 REB, 8 AST

G6 vs ATL: 32 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/SscMiwoeN0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 4, 2021

If the Suns get a nightly dose of this version of Middleton in the NBA Finals, it would make the series more competitive and diminish the Phoenix Suns' chances of winning the title.

But if Middleton falters without Giannis Antetokounmpo and plays well in just a few games in the series, the Milwaukee Bucks will have a tough time going all the way.

How well can Jrue Holiday and PJ Tucker defend Chris Paul and Devin Booker?

Bogdan Bogdanovic (#13) is defended by Jrue Holiday (#21).

Chris Paul was a handful for the Western Conference teams just as Giannis Antetokounmpo was a difficult matchup for the Eastern squads.

It seemed as though no one could stop the future Hall-of-Famer except himself. Even defensive stalwart Patrick Beverley got so frustrated with guarding Paul in Game 6 that he had to resort to bullying tactics just to let off some steam.

But the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday is also one of the best defensive players in the game. He’s also bigger and stronger than Beverley and is a more complete player. Paul doesn’t have the luxury of relaxing in defense with Holiday around.

Jrue Holiday is the first player in Bucks history with multiple 25-point, 10-assist games in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TPbJrS8RKc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 2, 2021

If Holiday can take care of business with Paul, Milwaukee Bucks forward PJ Tucker will also need to be just as good defensively. Tucker is likely going to be assigned to guard Devin Booker, the Suns’ hot shooting guard, who has grown into a true star in these playoffs.

Tucker’s main focus would be guarding the opposing team’s best wing player, and he has done a credible job for the Milwaukee Bucks since they acquired him earlier this year. Putting the clamps on Booker would be his final assignment of the season. This could make or break the Bucks' season, depending on how well Tucker does his job.

Booker is no Kevin Durant, but that doesn’t mean he’s not as dangerous.

Verdict

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) looks to pass against Onyeka Okongwu (#17), Cam Reddish (#22) and Kris Dunn (#32).

The Milwaukee Bucks’ chances of winning the 2021 NBA title against the Phoenix Suns are slim without Giannis Antetokunmpo in the lineup for an extended time. It’s difficult to give them an edge in any of the games that the All-Star MVP misses, much less if he is unavailable for the entire Finals.

The Suns are unlike any of the teams that the Milwaukee Bucks have faced in this season's playoffs. Not only are the Suns healthier than the other opponents the Bucks faced, but the former also have more firepower rivaled only by a healthy Brooklyn Nets team.

Brook Lopez tonight:



33 Points

7 Rebounds

4 Blocks

2 Steals

77% FG



Stepped up without Giannis. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/z2UEEjodFq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 2, 2021

Since DFG% began being tracked, only four bigs have held their opponents to under 40% shooting on 15+ attempts per game in the playoffs:



Joel Embiid (2018) = 33.6%

Al Horford (2016) = 36.7%

Deandre Ayton (2021) = 37.5%

Brook Lopez (2019) = 38.9% pic.twitter.com/nkBdBkkx4y — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 2, 2021

Brook Lopez’s matchup with Deandre Ayton is going to be as key as the aforementioned matchups. If Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t around to help inside the paint, Ayton could be the X-factor that decides this series.

Simply put, the Bucks have less than a 50/50 chance to win the 2021 championship without Antetokounmpo around. If they have any hopes of making this a competitive series, the Bucks would need more than just a token appearance on the bench from their superstar forward.

