Can the Phoenix Suns make the NBA Playoffs? - Western Conference qualification scenario

The Phoenix Suns were placed 13th in the Western Conference standings at the start of the seeding games and were given a 1% chance of making it to the play-in tournament. So after winning seven straight games in the bubble, only one question arises - can the Phoenix Suns make the NBA Playoffs?

Before we delve into the qualification scenarios, let's understand the base situation at hand. The Portland Trail Blazers have usurped the eighth seed after winning against the Dallas Mavericks. The Memphis Grizzlies are obviously in the play-in picture. The Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs are also hanging in with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets respectively on Tuesday. All these four teams have one seeding game to play.

The play-in tournament rules dictate that the eighth seed will only have to win one game against the ninth-seed while the latter will have to win two straight ties against the former to qualify for the NBA Playoffs.

Can the Phoenix Suns make the NBA Playoffs?

Devin Booker is the NBA bubble MVP for many

Yes, the Phoenix Suns will have a shot at making the NBA Playoffs through the play-in tournament if they beat the Dallas Mavericks and either Memphis Grizzlies or Portland Trail Blazers lose their respective final game.

Winning is imperative at all costs for Devin Booker and co. in their quest for the NBA Playoffs. The Suns can finish at the eighth spot if both Portland and Memphis lose. They will then have to win either one or two play-in games if they finish eighth or ninth respectively to make it to the NBA Playoffs.

NBA Playoffs scenario for the other teams

Damian Lillard had 61 points against Dallas

As mentioned earlier, the Phoenix Suns aren't the only team vying for a postseason berth. Three other teams are in contention as well, and not one side has confirmed a spot in the play-in tournament, let alone the NBA Playoffs. So, let us look at the qualification scenario for the other three teams as well.

Portland Trail Blazers (34-39, 8th seed) - Damian Lillard and co. have moved to the pole position for the NBA Playoffs after beating the Dallas Mavericks 134-131 on Tuesday night. They will have the chance to confirm the eight seed for the play-in tournament if they beat the Nets in their final seeding game.

In case the Blazers drop that tie, they'll still make it to the play-in tournament as the ninth seed if at least two out of Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs lose their final game. If all three lose their matches. Portland will remain at the eighth spot if all the three teams lose their respective games.

Memphis Grizzlies (33-39, 9th seed) - The loss of Jaren Jackson Jr. has resulted in the Grizzlies only winning one of their seven seeding games but all hope isn't lost yet. They will reclaim the eighth seed if they win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and Portland lose. In case Memphis lose, they will need both the Spurs and Suns to lose their tie to qualify for the play-in tournament as the ninth seed.

San Antonio Spurs (32-38, 10th seed) - The Spurs are at a significant disadvantage because of playing at least one fewer regular-season game than the other three teams. So losing is not an option and they'll only have a chance of making to the NBA Playoffs if they beat the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Even after winning, they must hope that at least two of the other three teams lose their respective games to make the ninth seed. If all of Portland, Phoenix, and Memphis drop their final seeding game, San Antonio will finish at eighth.

The road to the NBA Playoffs has never been trickier and we'll have all the answers on Thursday when these four sides play their final seeding game. To reiterate the original question, can the Phoenix Suns make it to the NBA Playoffs? They most certainly can, but so can three other franchises.

