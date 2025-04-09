Can Phoenix Suns still make the 2025 NBA playoffs? Closer look at Kevin Durant and team's fate

The NBA playoffs are around the corner, and while plenty of teams have already clinched their spots, the Phoenix Suns are still trying to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Phoenix is tied for 11th in the Western Conference along with the Portland Trail Blazers, three games behind the Dallas Mavericks.

With three games left on their regular season schedule, the Suns have a chance to make it to the NBA play-in tournament; however, they don't control their destiny.

For the team to squeeze into the No. 10 spot in the West, they will have to win all their remaining games, and Dallas will have to be winless in their last three matchups.

When Phoenix hosts the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, the pressure will be on. If the Suns lose, they're mathematically eliminated from play-in contention. Even if the team wins, it has to hope that Dallas comes up short against Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers to keep its play-in hopes alive.

If Phoenix wins and the Mavericks lose, the Suns will be in a similar position for their remaining two games.

"We're going through a tough time," - Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer reacts following 133-95 loss to Golden State

Although the Phoenix Suns still have a chance of making it to the postseason, the team has struggled to find wins as of late. Over its last 10 games, it has posted a 3-7 record, with seven straight losses heading into Wednesday's game against the OKC Thunder.

While it's no secret that the Suns will look to overhaul their roster in the offseason, likely parting ways with Kevin Durant, and potentially with Bradley Beal, the team's immediate focus is securing a spot in the play-in.

With Phoenix losing seven straight, things aren't looking good. In the wake of Tuesday's 133-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors, several players expressed their frustration during the postgame press conference.

Bradley Beal was quoted by Sports Illustrated as saying that if the Suns are going to lose by 30-40 points, they may as well not show up.

Devin Booker was seemingly at a loss for words, saying that he and the team have no answers for their recent struggles.

Suns coach Mike Budenholzer gave his assessment of the situation.

"We're going through a tough time," Budenholzer said after the game. "We can't win a game, and we need to. I think there's a mathematical chance still. There's still an opportunity, so we got to keep playing."

Although there's still an opportunity for Phoenix to squeak into the play-in tournament, it will need some luck on its side.

