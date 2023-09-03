Can USA still win FIBA World Cup 2023 after losing to Lithuania? Odds, chances and more explored

Team USA has advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIBA World Cup 2023 after a strong showing in the group stages. They won all games in the first round and then moved on to the second round, in which they played against strong teams like Montenegro, Greece, and Lithuania.

They won all their games in the first round and played 3 in the second round. After coming away with wins in the games against Montenegro and Greece, Team USA came up against the giants from Eastern Europe.

Going toe to toe with Jonas Valanciunas and his team of Lithuania, Team USA struggled to get going and were outclassed in the rebounds department. Everything was evenly matched, but rebounding cost them first place. Jaren Jackson Jr. had a particularly off night under the glass, securing only 1 rebound.

After the loss, it became apparent that the USA was not going to be unassailable and had chinks in their armor that just got exposed. The FIBA World Cup 2023 was a little too easy on the team, but now it's slightly different.

After their first loss of the tournament, questions have begun to arise - "Are Team USA still the favorites to win the tournament?" "Will they be able to beat Spain?"

The answer - yes. Team USA are still the favorites to win the FIBA World Cup 2023 tournament.

FIBA World Cup 2023 odds

According to Fox Sports, the USA still sits on top of the betting pile:

United States: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Canada: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Germany: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Slovenia: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Serbia: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Lithuania: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Spain: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Italy: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Brazil: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Latvia: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Dominican Republic: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Puerto Rico: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

*odds as of 9/1/2023

These odds were before the USA vs. Lithuania game, and no updated ratings have come out yet. But the closest team that comes to beating those odds, Canada, is still way off the mark.

The reigning FIBA World Cup champions Spain got knocked out, so there will definitely be a new champion in this tournament.

In the quarter-finals, the United States will face Italy, a squad that Paolo Banchero is familiar with. Despite losing to Lithuania in their final game, Team USA is still the favorite to win the match. They are the only group topping with a points differential of less than 100 (+34).

