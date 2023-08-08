Canada's 5 best basketball players in FIBA World Cup 2023 who also play in NBA

Canada is preparing for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. They are bringing their best-ever national team with them.

They've dramatically closed the gap to Team USA and have a depth of NBA talent on their current squad.

Eight of their 12 roster spots are filled by current NBA players. That is tied for second-most with Australia at this year’s World Cup.

Canada will be favored to get out of their group and could be one of the teams to make a run in the knockout rounds. They are in Group H alongside France, Lebanon and Latvia. It will be a tough group as Latvia has Kristaps Porzingis and Davis Bertans. France has four NBA players on their roster and just made the gold medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Let’s take a look at the Candian squad. Who are the five best NBA players on the roster?

Five Best Players on Team Canada

No. 5 - Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets

Brooks took a lot of heat for his playoff performance and antics. However, the NBA “bad boy” is still a solid defender and NBA-caliber starter. He will be a defensive force for the gritty Canadian team.

No. 4 - Lu Dort, OKC Thunder

Dort is a similar defensive nightmare for opponents. He can lock down the best of them. He has also dramatically improved his shooting ability since entering the league.

No. 3 - RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

The Maple Mamba will be one of the main scoring options for Canada in this World Cup. He is a versatile wing who can pop off for a big scoring night when he gets it going.

No. 2 - Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Murray proved himself to be among the elite of the NBA. He helped carry the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA title. He is excellent at operating the pick-and-roll and will handle the ball and play the two for Canada. He also is a better 3-point shooter than he gets credit for. Most importantly, he raises his game when the stakes are higher.

No. 1 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander announced himself as an elite NBA talent last season when he averaged 31.4 ppg last season. That was good for the fourth-highest in the league. He can go toe-to-toe with anyone in this year’s World Cup. He may even be a better iso matchup offensive player than anyone on Team USA’s World Cup roster.

