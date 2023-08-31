Canada vs. Brazil FIBA World Cup 2023, September 1: Date, time, where to watch, and live stream details

Canada facing off Brazil will be the last game of a loaded slate on Friday in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. While Canada has dominated their tough group games, Brazil despite losing their best player managed to progress.

Canada will be the fan favorite in this match. They are -18.5-point favorites in this matchup. The Canadian team dismantled France and Latvia, both of whom have NBA players on their squads. They may be the most impressive team in the tournament so far.

The Canadian roster has seven NBA players on it despite Jamal Murray pulling out before the tournament began. OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has shown out in Murray’s absence. In the two games where he played a full allotment of minutes, he scored 27 points in both against France and Latvia who are the more talented teams in the Cup.

He will likely have another big game against Brazil. The Brazilians need the win to likely stay alive in the tournament. They will struggle given that their former NBA player Raul Neto suffered a scary leg injury earlier in the World Cup and will not be available.

Canada should have the depth to pull away once again in this game. They have too much talent for Brazil to keep up with. They also play strong defense behind the efforts of Dillon Brooks and company.

Canada vs. Brazil game details

Date: September 1

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia

Canada and Brazil played their group games in the same arena. Canada should have the crowd's support as they have more NBA stars and bigger names. Canada will also be the team making more highlight-level plays, which may get the crowd going.

Brazil will need an unreal shooting night from their talented backcourt to stay in this one. If they can get hot from the 3-point range, they may be able to hang around.

Where to watch

The game will stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The streaming platform costs $9.99 per month to sign up.

The game will also be available with an account on FIBA’s official streaming platform Courtside 1891.

What to expect in the game

Canada should use their depth and NBA talent to run Brazil off the floor. They have great wings on defense in Brooks and R.J. Barrett.

Gilgeous-Alexander should have his way on offense against the Brazilian guards. He can also distribute and work as a playmaker to get the ball to the other scoring options Canada has. Barrett could be in store for a big game as well.

