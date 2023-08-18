Canada vs Dominican Republic 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 18: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Following their impressive win against Spain, Canada will be back in action on Friday to finish their FIBA World Cup tune-up schedule. They will take on the Dominican Republic.

Throughout their first four tune-up games, Canada have proven why they're seen as such a threat to win the World Cup. Their deep and talented roster has dominated their opponents for three straight games.

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win in their tune-up schedule, having dropped games against Puerto Rico and Latvia. As such, Canada will likely come into the contest as the heavy favorite to secure another victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be expected to dominate for Canada, while Dillon Brooks and Kelly Olynyk will be secondary and tertiary offensive options. Zach Eady will also be expected to make a big impact with his size and interior scoring for the team.

Canada vs Dominican Republic game details

Date: August 18, 2023 (Friday)

August 18, 2023 (Friday) Time: 7:00 a.m. ET (Friday)

Following their game against the Dominican Republic, Canada will turn their attention toward the FIBA World Cup, which is set to start on August 25. The Dominican Republic will have one game remaining after this contest, and will be hoping to secure at least one win before the World Cup gets underway.

Canada's FIBA World Cup roster

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb

Dominican Republic's World Cup Roster

Juan Suero

Rigoberto Mendoza

Jean Montero

Gelvis Solano

Victor Liz

Antonio Pena

Andres Feliz

Eloy Vargas

Angel Delgado

Gerardo Suero

Jhonatan Araujo

Juan Guerrero

Where to watch Team Canada vs Dominican Republic?

You can stream the game between Spain and Canada live via FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

Canada's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Canada have played in four tune-up games so far, losing to Germany on August 9, before bouncing back to defeat New Zealand, Germany, and Spain. Canada's final World Cup tune-up game will come against the Dominican Republic on Friday.

Dominican Republic's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

The Dominican Republic have played in two FIBA World Cup tune-up games so far, losing to Puerto Rico and Latvia. They will next face Canada, before wrapping up their preparations with a game against the Spanish national team on August 19.

