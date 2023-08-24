Canada vs France FIBA World Cup 2023, August 25: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

On August 25, Canada and France will open their FIBA World Cup group stage with a difficult game against each other. Both teams are expected to make deep runs in the tournament, and neither will want to lose their opening game.

France will come into the opening game with slightly more momentum than Canada, having won six of their seven tune-up games, as opposed to Canada's 3-2 record, which ended with a loss in their final contest against the Dominican Republic.

Still, Canada boasts a deeper roster and has more NBA talent within its rotation. Interestingly, Canada also has Zach Edey, one of the best collegiate big men in the world, to help provide some youth and rim pressure throughout the tournament.

Canada vs. France game details

Date: August 25, 2023 (Friday)

August 25, 2023 (Friday) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (Friday)

Canada and France will open up their FIBA World Cup run when they play each other on August 25. Both teams have had a few days to fine-tune their approach based on lessons learned throughout their friendly schedule, and will now be looking to implement those gameplan changes.

Canada's 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb

France's 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster

Sylvain Francisco

Nando de Colo

Isaia Cordinier

Elie Okobo

Evan Fournier

Yakuba Ouattara

Terry Tarpey

Nicolas Batum

Guerschon Yabusele

Mathias Lessort

Moustapha Fall

Rudy Gobert

Where to watch France vs. Canada

You can stream the game between Spain and Canada live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

Canada's FIBA World Cup group schedule

Canada will open their FIBA World Cup group schedule with their August 25 game against France. Two days later, on August 27, Canada will face Lebanon before wrapping up their group stage with a game against the Kristaps Porzingis-less Latvian national team on August 29.

The top two seeds from each group will then progress onto the next stage of the tournament, giving Canada a great chance of meeting expectations by processing.

France's FIBA World Cup group schedule

Following their August 25 game against Canada, France will face Latvia on August 27, before turning their attention toward Lebanon on August 29. Given the strength of both France's and Canada's rosters, the two nations are the most likely candidates to progress from their group.

However, a win on August 25 would go a long way toward cementing the first seed.

