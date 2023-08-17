Canada vs Spain 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 17: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Canada and Spain will go head-to-head on Thursday, August 17, as both teams continue their preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Both teams hold a 2-1 record from their first three friendly games and will be looking to get another win under their belts as the World Cup fast approaches.

Canada will enter the competition against Spain as heavy favorites, as they continue to be pegged as potential World Cup winners in mid-September. Both teams boast multiple NBA players on their roster, yet it's Canada that arguably has the most talent from top to bottom.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be a star of the World Cup, while Jamal Murray will look to build on his recent NBA Championship by becoming a world champion in the coming weeks.

Spain, on the other hand, will be looking to Willy and Juancho Hernangomez to make use of their size, strength, and versatile scoring as the Spanish national team looks to lean into their collective skill rather than relying on elite individual performances.

Canada vs Spain game details

Date: August 17, 2023 (Thursday)

Both Canada and Spain will have one tune-up game remaining on their schedule after they face off against each other. Both teams will face the Dominican Republic to round out their respective World Cup preparations.

Where to watch Team Canada vs Spain?

You can stream the game between Spain and Canada live via FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

While ESPN+ isn't carrying the tune-up games for Team USA, they are expected to show the national team's contests once the FIBA World Cup begins on August 25.

Spain's FIBA World Cup roster

Alberto Abalde

Alex Abrines

Santi Aldama

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Alberto Diaz

Jaime Fernandez

Rudy Fernandez

Usman Garuba

Juancho Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez

Sergio Llull

Joel Parra

Jaime Pradilla

Ricky Rubio

Sebas Saiz

Canada's FIBA World Cup roster

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb

Canada's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Canada has faced Germany (twice) and New Zealand so far in their warm-up games, splitting their mini-series with Germany 1-1 while defeating New Zealand. Canada will face the Dominican Republic next on August 18.

Spain's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Spain has played against Venezuela, Slovenia and Team USA thus far, winning their first two contest before suffering a loss at the hands of the USA. Spain has one more game remaining in their tune-up schedule after Canada, against the Dominican Republic, which will take place on August 19.

