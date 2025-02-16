Candace's Rising Stars starting lineup and depth chart for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

WNBA legend Candace Parker will be taking charge of her team called Candace's Rising Stars in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Parker's team will be taking on Shaquille O'Neal's OGs, consisting of veteran superstars such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Candace's Rising Stars are composed of rookies and sophomores, who led Team C under Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, to the 2025 Rising Stars Challenge. Team C triumphed over Team T, coached by Tim Hardaway, in the first round last Friday night.

In the Rising Stars Challenge final, Team C prevented an upset against Team G League coached by Jeremy Lin. San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle was named MVP after leading his team to the All-Star Game on Sunday against some of the biggest names in NBA history.

Candace's Rising Stars Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Starting Lineup

G - Keyonte George | G - Stephon Castle | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Dalton Knecht | C - Zach Edey

Depth Chart

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Keyonte George Stephon Castle Jaylen Wells Dalton Knecht Zach Edey Ryan Dunn Trayce Jackson-Davis

Roster Information

Keyonte George | Guard | Utah Jazz

Stephon Castle | Guard | San Antonio Spurs

Jaylen Wells | Forward | Memphis Grizzlies

Ryan Dunn | Forward | Phoenix Suns

Dalton Knecht | Forward | LA Lakers

Zach Edey | Center | Memphis Grizzlies

Trayce Jackson-Davis | Center | Golden State Warriors

Jared McCain | Guard | Philadelphia 76ers (INJ)

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain was initially chosen to play in the 2025 Rising Stars Challenge. However, McCain was unable to participate after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Candace's Rising Stars have a chance to shock the world at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Candace's Rising Stars has a chance to shock the world at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. (Photo: IMAGN)

It's no surprise that the odds are in favor of Shaq's OGs for their matchup against Candace's Rising Stars. Shaquille O'Neal's team consists of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Davis is unable to participate due to an injury, so his Dallas Mavericks teammate Kyrie Irving was selected as his replacement. Irving joined an already stacked roster that has a total of 13 NBA championships combined, as well as the three biggest stars of their generation in James, Curry and Durant.

Nevertheless, Candace's Rising Stars have nothing to prove, so they won't have the pressure to get the win. Zach Edey will be towering over Shaq's OGs, though they might not have the personnel to stop some of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Look for Stephon Castle to get a lot of touches and possibly stage an upset over Shaq's team.

