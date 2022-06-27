“Cause’ he’s an idiot and a moron... I’m talking about Kendrick Perkins” - Draymond Green calls out Kendrick Perkins and other NBA analysts for not analyzing the game, continues to push the "New Media" agenda 

Warriors forward Draymond Green has been vocal about the importance of media personalities like Kendrick Perkins and Skip Bayless debating with 'hot takes' and not analyzing the game on their respective shows. The former DPOY ranted about it on the latest episode of his podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show,' calling these TV analysts "dumb talking heads."

Green, who has had several altercations with Perkins over the last few months, had harsh things to say about the former Celtics big.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife DRAYMOND: "You got this Ogre on TV...these are people employed to talk on TV about our game."



KENDRICK: "I can say what the f**k I want to say when I want to say it...You got the game f**ked up f****g with Big Perk. Carry on." DRAYMOND: "You got this Ogre on TV...these are people employed to talk on TV about our game." KENDRICK: "I can say what the f**k I want to say when I want to say it...You got the game f**ked up f****g with Big Perk. Carry on." https://t.co/x8zE4ifRW6

Here's what the four-time champion said:

"Winning the NBA Finals for those of you who don't understand, it is the smallest edge," said Draymond. It's not, 'is Steph Curry going to score 39 points or Jayson Tatum gonna score 29 points or 39 points. It's not that, that's now what wins you the NBA Finals."

Green added:

""All these dumb talking heads, they never done it and they don't understand it, even the one that has done it don't act like he's done it because he's an idiot and a moron and wasn't really that good of a player, and so, I'm talking about Kendrick Perkins by the way."

Draymond Green mentioned that Kendrick Perkins won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008; However, he believes Perkins has never spoken like a former champion when he's on TV shows. Green accused Perkins of following the same path as Skip Bayless and others when sharing opinions.

"Kendrick Perkins, you act like this clown (Skip Bayless), and it's baffling to me," said Draymond. "He could never be you. You know why he could never be you, cause' he never done it. You go up here acting like him you don't have to do that buddy. You played, you did it (won a championship)."

Green added:

"Go talk about it, or can you not? I'd hope that you can, with all these hot takes you make, you should be able to. You don't have to act like that my man. You go from being an enforcer to coon, how does that happen?"

Draymond Green @Money23Green



Yours Truly,

The New Media Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Draymond is basically saying the Celtics are not as good as LeBron's Cavaliers were. LeBron in his prime in 2015 with a healthy Kyrie and Kevin Love would've swept these Celtics. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… Draymond is basically saying the Celtics are not as good as LeBron's Cavaliers were. LeBron in his prime in 2015 with a healthy Kyrie and Kevin Love would've swept these Celtics. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… No Draymond was not basically saying that. I was basically saying what I said. If they want to know what else I said, they can listen to The Draymond Green Show. But I don’t need you to speak for me.Yours Truly,The New Media twitter.com/RealSkipBayles… No Draymond was not basically saying that. I was basically saying what I said. If they want to know what else I said, they can listen to The Draymond Green Show. But I don’t need you to speak for me. Yours Truly,The New Media twitter.com/RealSkipBayles…

Draymond Green demands more media accountability from NBA analysts

Draymond Green has been big on the 'new media' agenda he has pushed since entering the business, along with a few other players of his generation like JJ Redick, Patrick Beverley, and CJ McCollum. All four have been vocal when calling out media personalities for their questionable takes regarding teams and especially other NBA stars.

Green believes the likes of Skip Bayless, Nick Wright, Kendrick Perkins, and others should give reasonable explanations when debating. Green feels they have missed the whole point of breaking down the game for their listeners sitting at home, who consider these media personalities reliable sources of information.

First Take @FirstTake



🗣️ "Your credibility is lost. It's lost and gone when you bring personal bias into the equation." @jj_redick has a message for athletes entering the "new media" space and not checking their personal biases at the door.🗣️ "Your credibility is lost. It's lost and gone when you bring personal bias into the equation." .@jj_redick has a message for athletes entering the "new media" space and not checking their personal biases at the door. 🗣️ "Your credibility is lost. It's lost and gone when you bring personal bias into the equation." https://t.co/TS3YtmgZh8

The Golden State Warriors star outlined that most of these analysts are driven to speak on specific subjects with bias without being able to justify their statements. According to Draymond Green, the 'new media' is all about bringing change in that regard. The idea is to give listeners both a deep insight and a breakdown of the game through their expertise as players and viewers.

