“Cause’ he’s an idiot and a moron... I’m talking about Kendrick Perkins” - Draymond Green calls out Kendrick Perkins and other NBA analysts for not analyzing the game, continues to push the "New Media" agenda 

Warriors forward Draymond Green has been vocal about the importance of media personalities like Kendrick Perkins and Skip Bayless debating with 'hot takes' and not analyzing the game on their respective shows. The former DPOY ranted about it on the latest episode of his podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show,' calling these TV analysts "dumb talking heads."
Green, who has had several altercations with Perkins over the last few months, had harsh things to say about the former Celtics big.
Here's what the four-time champion said:
"Winning the NBA Finals for those of you who don't understand, it is the smallest edge," said Draymond. It's not, 'is Steph Curry going to score 39 points or Jayson Tatum gonna score 29 points or 39 points. It's not that, that's now what wins you the NBA Finals."
Green added:
""All these dumb talking heads, they never done it and they don't understand it, even the one that has done it don't act like he's done it because he's an idiot and a moron and wasn't really that good of a player, and so, I'm talking about Kendrick Perkins by the way."
Draymond Green mentioned that Kendrick Perkins won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008; However, he believes Perkins has never spoken like a former champion when he's on TV shows. Green accused Perkins of following the same path as Skip Bayless and others when sharing opinions.
"Kendrick Perkins, you act like this clown (Skip Bayless), and it's baffling to me," said Draymond. "He could never be you. You know why he could never be you, cause' he never done it. You go up here acting like him you don't have to do that buddy. You played, you did it (won a championship)."
Green added:
"Go talk about it, or can you not? I'd hope that you can, with all these hot takes you make, you should be able to. You don't have to act like that my man. You go from being an enforcer to coon, how does that happen?"
Draymond Green demands more media accountability from NBA analysts
Draymond Green has been big on the 'new media' agenda he has pushed since entering the business, along with a few other players of his generation like JJ Redick, Patrick Beverley, and CJ McCollum. All four have been vocal when calling out media personalities for their questionable takes regarding teams and especially other NBA stars.
Green believes the likes of Skip Bayless, Nick Wright, Kendrick Perkins, and others should give reasonable explanations when debating. Green feels they have missed the whole point of breaking down the game for their listeners sitting at home, who consider these media personalities reliable sources of information.
The Golden State Warriors star outlined that most of these analysts are driven to speak on specific subjects with bias without being able to justify their statements. According to Draymond Green, the 'new media' is all about bringing change in that regard. The idea is to give listeners both a deep insight and a breakdown of the game through their expertise as players and viewers.