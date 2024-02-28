Cavaliers 2024 NBA Playoff predictions: 3 teams Cleveland can face in 1st round following buzzer-beater game against Mavericks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fresh off of an incredible buzzer-beater win against the Dallas Mavericks, courtesy of Max Strus in Tuesday's 121-119 victory. The team is now in second place (38-19) in the Eastern Conference standings. Interestingly, the 2024 playoffs are just a few months away with possible first-round matchups for the Cavaliers being set in the early stages.

While it remains to be seen which team Cleveland ends up facing first in the postseason, fans can get a glimpse of how specific matchups can pan out. With the Cavaliers playing excellent basketball as of late, they will be put to the test once the playoffs roll around.

Cleveland still has several games to go before the 2023-24 regular season comes to an end. Before the team's 82nd game of the season, they have to continue their found success as a unit and not lose their accomplished identity in the process.

Three teams that the Cleveland Cavaliers can face in the first round of the NBA playoffs:

3) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard - Tyrese Maxey

Starting at number three on the list is Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers. As of now, the Sixers are in sixth place (33-25) in the Eastern Conference. The team has struggled to win consecutive games with the absence of Joel Embiid, due to his ongoing recovery from his knee injury.

As the team awaits a final return timetable for the superstar big man, the 76ers could drop to the seventh or eighth seed if they continue to come up short. The team has only won three out of their last 10 games.

2) Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard - Tyrese Haliburton

Next up is the Indiana Pacers, who are in eighth place (33-26) in the Eastern Conference. They have won six out of their last 10 games as they try to maneuver their way through the final stretch of the regular season.

They could come out victorious of the Play-in Tournament and secure the seventh seed if they finish the regular season in their current standings. It will take excellent production from Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to get that done, setting up an incredible head-to-head meeting against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers.

The team is known for their fast-paced offense, which should be the top priority of Cleveland's defense in slowing down.

1) Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forward - Paolo Banchero

Lastly, the Orlando Magic can finish the regular season as the seventh seed if they come out successful in the Play-in Tournament. Regarded for their top-notch defense, while being led by a young star in Paolo Banchero, Orlando should not be taken lightly by the Cavaliers.

Be that as it may, the Magic have struggled offensively throughout this season given their lack of options on that end.