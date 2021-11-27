×
"Cavaliers and prized rookie Evan Mobley are planning for his return to the lineup on Saturday at home against the [Orlando] Magic" - Shams Charania on the ROTY candidate's injury update

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Christopher Eluemuno
Modified Nov 27, 2021 03:01 AM IST
News

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley is set to make his comeback from injury this weekend after making a suprisingly quick recovery.

His absence from the Cavaliers (9-10) has been felt in a five-game losing skid, with the first loss coming in the game in which he was injured followed by four more losses. However, Shams Charania, an NBA insider for The Athletic, said Cleveland is hopeful Mobley can return for a Saturday night home game against the Orlando Magic before the Cavs embark on a three-game road trip.

The 20-year old power forward sprained his right elbow in the Cavs' 98-92 loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 15 and was initially expected to be out for 2-4 weeks. However, according to Charania, the player doubled up his rehabilitation, helping to speed his return.

Just in on the return of Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley: https://t.co/DMwotVSAjy

Word of Evan Mobley's quick progress began making the rounds earlier this week, and Charania confirmed his positive status, delivering an update on "Breaking News with Shams Charania" on Friday.

“Cleveland Cavaliers and prized rookie Evan Mobley are planning for his return to the lineup on Saturday at home against the Magic, barring any setback with his right elbow sprain.”

How has Evan Mobley performed in the NBA?

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 98-78.
Mobley starred in his only collegiate season for Southern California last year. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, becoming only the second player from a major conference to win all three awards. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.4 assists per game last season at USC.

Special stuff from Evan Mobley tonight in MSG: 26 PTS (on just 15 FGAs), 9 REBS, 5 AST and a team-best +26 in 36 MIN. Skill level was on full display. Handling the ball like a guard, scoring + facilitating out of short rolls, spacing the floor from the corners & above the break. https://t.co/7zJoJMoIv9

Picked No. 3 overall in the draft, Mobley has had an impressive start, providing electric highlights in his debut. More than just exciting moments, Mobley proved shored up the Cleveland defense and averaged 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game to emerge as one of the frontrunners to win Rookie of the Year.

