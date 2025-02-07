"Championship coming soon": Jimmy Butler marks new beginning with hyped message for Warriors fans

Jimmy Butler had a hyped message for Golden State Warriors fans after his blockbuster trade that now sends him to the West for the second time in his career. The 6x NBA All-Star took to social media to leave an optimistic and supremely confident message for Dubs fans.

Per the Warriors' social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Butler sent a recorded message saying a title was incoming for Golden State.

"Yo! Dub nation! Jimmy Butler here. Just touched down to do this physical. Super excited. Ready to win. Ready to work. Ready to put on a show for you all. Let's do this. Championship coming soon."

The Warriors followed it up with a formal announcement as well showing Butler donning the No. 10 for his new team.

The former Miami Heat player landed with the Warriors on Wednesday as part of a multi-team trade that also brought Andrew Wiggins and a protected first-round pick to the Heat. Jimmy Butler, who for months had hoped to be traded to the Phoenix Suns to link up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, agreed to a two-year, $112 million extension to stay with the Bay Area side.

The forward is declining his $52 million player’s option on his current contract for next season to ink a new extension.

