Charles Barkley who admitted to nearly losing a bar of soap, once revealed why he never wears underwear

Charles Barkley is a former NBA player and a sports media personality on "Inside the NBA." He is well known for his humourous personality, which has made him a fan-favorite.

Barkley appeared on "The Steam Room" by NBA on TNT earlier this year and discussed traveling with a bar of soap:

"I travel with a big bar of soap. I love soap."

When asked why he would travel with a soap bar instead of using the ones provided by the hotels, Barkley claimed that the soap bars at hotels are too small:

"I almost had a couple accidents with the soap at hotels. When I was washing a part of my body, I almost had a little incident. I almost lost it. That was too close for comfort. So now I travel with my own big bar of soap."

The crew at Inside the NBA had a good laugh at this and for good reason.

When Barkley appeared on "The Tonight Show" in 2019, he confessed that he never wears underwear:

"About 10 years ago, I found that under drawers, we call them Southie column drawers, I thought they were unnecessary for space in the household. I get all my drawers together and had a big old barn fire so I've been 10 years without underwear and I feel good about it."

The show cut right to an advertisement right after Barkley revealed this wild truth, leaving fans with several questions.

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest and funniest forwards that the basketball world has seen, however, this time, he might've outdone himself.

Twitter reactions to Charles Barkley carrying soap bars and not wearing underwear

Let's look at some fan reactions to Charles Barkley's revelations:

Fans had a good laugh at Barkley, as did Shaq and the rest of the crew. After all, it is not every day that we see somebody carrying soap bars when they travel to hotels.

Let's look at some fan reactions to Barkley not wearing underwear:

One of the fans had a theory about how the lack of underwear explains Barkley's golf skills:

There is no shortage of reactions to Charles Barkley's stories. Barkley is definitely a fan favorite when it comes to his humor and outdoes a lot of athletes on this end.

