Charles Barkley once donated $2 Million in Alabama to differentiate himself from best friends Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods

In a Sports Illustrated article from 2002 by Jack McCallum, he talked about one aspect of Charles Barkley that differentiated him from the likes of Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

Athletes have been known to have their own respective foundations that act as a way for them to give back to the community. But Charles Barkley, according to McCallum, has stood out more compared to other high-profile athletes because of the personal route he took with his foundation.

The Charles Barkley Foundation was established in 1995 in his hometown Alabama. Originally, the foundation itself was a one-man shop located in the Birmingham Office of Glenn Guthrie, who was Charles Barkley's financial advisor at the time.

In an act to give back to the place he grew up in, Barkley donated $1 million each to his former schools (Leeds High School and Auburn High School). The act was more wholesome, as it came out of Charles Barkley alone, without any fund-raising done.

From Jack McCallum's perspective, the selfless act done by Barkley was a refreshing moment at the time with how much popularity NBA players were getting and the star forward went with a personal touch.

Charles Barkley's accolades throughout his NBA career

Barkley was drafted fifth overall in the 1985 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He would end up playing for them for eight seasons. During his time in Philadelphia, Barkley averaged 23.3 points per game (57.6% shooting, including 24.1% from 3-point range) and 11.6 rebounds.

Barkley later ended up with the Phoenix Suns and played with the franchise for four seasons. In his time there, he averaged 23.4 ppg (50.1% shooting, including 30.1% from 3-point range), 11.5 rpg, and 4.4 apg.

He would finish his career with the Houston Rockets after spending four seasons with the team. With the Rockets, Barkley averaged 16.5 ppg (48.2% shooting, including 25.3% from 3-point range) and 12.2 rpg.

While he failed to win a championship, despite getting close to one in the 1993 NBA Finals, Barkley is still recognized as one of the greatest power forwards of all time. He won the regular season MVP award in 1993 while also being named an All-Star 11 times in his career.

Barkley also made All-NBA First Team five times (1988-91, 1993), All-NBA Second Team five times (1986-87, 1992, 1994-95), and All-NBA Third Team once (1996).

During his time playing for the United States Men's Basketball Team, he won two Olympic gold medals (1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta) and one FIBA Americas championship gold medal (1992 Portland).

