Charles Barkley justifies Nikki Haley pick for POTUS over Trump and Biden after King Charles segment: "Not voting for either"

Along with sharing his thoughts about the NBA, Charles Barkley has also dipped into the world of politics. The Hall of Fame big man recently shared who he plans to support in the upcoming 2024 United States presidential election.

On being asked if he would vote for Trump or Biden during a recent interview with NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, Charles answered neither. Barkley justified picking the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, for President of the United States over Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The former NBA star reasons his pick by citing Biden's age for ruling him out and also saying that he would not vote for Trump under any circumstances. Further, he shared his interest in interviewing Nikki Haley.

"Neither, I'm not voting for either one of them. President Biden had a great life and I think he is a great man, he's just too old to be president," Barkley said. "And under no circumstances, zero, would I vote for Trump."

"I'm looking forward to interviewing Nikki Haley," continued Barkley.

Watch the interview here (skip to 37:44 to view the specific conversation).

Later, Charles Barkley interviewed Nikki Haley in the 'King Charles' segment, hosted by Gayle King and Charles. While speaking with Haley, Barkley shared how eager he is to vote for her.

"I'm dying to vote for you," Barkley said. "I want to give all my energy and all my heart behind your campaign."

Charles Barkley previously mocked comments made by Nikki Haley

While Charles Barkley did say he wants to vote for Haley, he also touched on how thrown off he was by some of her comments regarding racism in America.

The longtime Philadelphia 76ers big man openly mocked some of her more recent comments.

While speaking on Fox News, Haley remarked that America has never been a racist country. Barkley replayed the clip on "King Charles" before giving an extremely sarcastic response.

Before Barkley went on his rant, Gayle King said the show asked people on the street what they thought of Haley's comment, and nobody agreed with her.

"She's 100 correct. If you forget about slavery, Jim Crowe, segregation, antisemitism, Asian Hate that's been going on in this country, America has been smooth sailing," Barkley said.

It's still unknown if Nikki Haley will be on the ballot come election day in November.