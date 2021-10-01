Charlotte Hornets 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp storylines to follow

The Charlotte Hornets missed out on the 2021 NBA Playoffs by a narrow margin, crashing out of the Play-In tournament. LaMelo Ball and Co. will now look to book one of the six direct playoff spots in the upcoming season, and the franchise certainly has the firepower to pull it off, even in a highly competitive Eastern Conference.

Charlotte Hornets roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets made two notable acquisitions in the free agency market, signing 3&D wing Kelly Oubre Jr. on a two-year, $24.6m deal. They also splurged the cash on Ish Smith, landing him on a two-year $9.225m contract.

The Hornets then made a move for center Mason Plumlee, acquiring him and the draft rights to JT Thor (No. 37 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft).

The Charlotte Hornets traded for Wes Iwundu (from New Orleans Pelicans) the Pelicans’ 2022 first-round pick (top-14 protected), the draft rights to Tyler Harvey (from the Grizzlies), and cash ($2MM; from the Pelicans) in a three-team trade in exchange for Devonte’ Graham (sign-and-trade; to Pelicans).

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets drafted James Bouknight and Kai Jones in the first round, followed by selections of JT Thor and Scottie Lewis (two-way contract). The Hornets signed guard Terry Rozier to a four-year, $96 million extension as well.

In terms of departures, Bismack Biyombo, Nate Darling, Devonte' Graham, Caleb Martin, Malik Monk, Grant Riller, Brian Wanamaker, and Cody Zeller all parted ways with the Charlotte Hornets this offseason.

Important storylines for Charlotte Hornets' training camp

#1 Who starts at power forward?

The biggest question for head coach James Borrego going into the 2021-22 NBA season will be who starts at the power forward position, with both PJ Washington and Miles Bridges set to compete to start at the 4.

PJ Washington was the first choice for the Hornets, but after he went down with an injury, Miles Bridges made the position his own. We could see PJ Washington starting at center and Bridges taking up the power forward spot.

#2 Will the Charlotte Hornets be able to improve defensively?

The Charlotte Hornets finished 20th in defense last season and played zone coverage for the majority of the games to hide their weak individual defenders. The addition of Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre should help in that regard, both of whom are considered good defensive players.

The Hornets have also added considerable length to their roster this summer, and if LaMelo Ball commits to playing defense, they could end up being in the top half of the league in terms of defensive rating.

Predicted starting lineup for the Charlotte Hornets heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets are dark horse playoff contenders, and they will have a good blend of youth and experience in their starting lineup. 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year winner LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will likely start in the backcourt, while Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges are favorites to take up the two forward spots.

Mason Plumlee has been brought in to start at center but could face competition from PJ Washington.

Here's Charlotte Hornets' predicted lineup for the 2021-22 NBA season

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee

