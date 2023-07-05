Charlotte Hornets Depth Chart Updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Brandon Miller on roster

On June 23, the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Charlotte also acquired Nick Smith Jr. with the 27th pick, James Nnaji with the 31st pick (via the Boston Celtics) and Amari Bailey with the 41st pick.

The Hornets have also tied LaMelo Ball to a five-year $260 million contract extension and have retained Miles Bridges after he accepted his qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Despite all of their 'wins,' the Charlotte Hornets have taken some blows too, headlined by losing Dennis Smith Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets. Mitch Kupchak will also have some work to do during restricted free agency as he looks to retain P.J. Washington and Theo Maledon. Furthermore, the Charlotte Hornets could utilize their Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception worth $12.4 million this summer as they look to add further talent to their roster.

Nevertheless, we know enough about the Charlotte Hornets roster to project their depth chart heading into next season, which will look like this.

Guards LaMelo Ball Terry Rozier Nick Smith Jr James Bouknight Bryce McGowens Kobi Simmons Amari Bailey Theo Maledon (RFA) Xavier Sneed (Two-Way) Forwards Gordon Hayward Brandon Miller Miles Bridges P.J. Washington (RFA) Cody Martin Kai Jones JT Thor Bigs Mark Williams Nick Richards

The Charlotte Hornets ranked 30th in the NBA for offensive rating last season, so Steve Clifford and Kupchak will likely be looking for ways to improve the team's offensive output next season.

Hopefully, the additions of Miller and Smith Jr. will go some way to resolving those problems. Yet, it's clear the Charlotte Hornets could also use another big man, with just Williams and Richards manning the middle next season.

Charlotte Hornets linked to Grant Williams in free agency

As the Charlotte Hornets explore potential ways to improve their current roster, rumors have begun to surface, linking the Hornets with a potential move to acquire Grant Williams in restricted free agency.

According to a recent report by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Charlotte Hornets are 'considering' an offer for Williams, who is a restricted free agent this summer.

"The Hornets are considering an offer sheet to Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "Williams has also received interest from the Mavericks, among other teams, with a return to Boston for Williams considered “unlikely,” according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe."

Williams, 24, is a Charlotte native and could find the opportunity to represent his hometown team appealing. However, the Boston Celtics do retain the right to match any offer sheet Williams signs. As such, the Charlotte Hornets may need to offer Williams more than their mid-level exception, which means they may need to get creative in the trade market.

Gordon Hayward's Charlotte Hornets contract is expiring

The Charlotte Hornets could also be active in the trade market this summer. Gordon Hayward's current contract is entering its final year and could be used as trade bait for the Hornets to improve their roster.

Hayward, 33, has struggled with injuries throughout his time with the Hornets. However, his expiring contract will likely be viewed as valuable around the NBA as teams begin to prepare for what projects to be a deep free agency class in 2024.

