Charlotte Hornets Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets were one of the youngest and most exciting teams during the 2020-21 NBA season. Nothing much has changed in that regard going into the 2021-22 campaign.

LaMelo Ball was named the Rookie of the Year after a sensational first year in the NBA. He seems prepared to shoulder the extra responsibility as a team leader on the court in his sophomore year. Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward will be eager to help the team with their veteran leadership as well.

The Charlotte Hornets had a decent draft night. They were also active on the trade front and in free agency. They have added some quality players to their squad as they look to end their five-year playoff drought.

With training camp around the corner, here's a look at the Charlotte Hornets roster for next season, key dates and their preseason schedule.

Charlotte Hornets' roster for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets signed coveted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. this offseason.

The Charlotte Hornets addressed major roster needs with their new signings this offseason. Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre Jr., James Bouknight and Kai Jones were their best signings (via trade, free agency or through the July draft) this offseason.

Plumlee was acquired via trade, while Oubre arrived via free agency. Meanwhile, Bouknight and Jones were drafted with the #11 and #19 picks, respectively. Here's a look at how the Charlotte Hornets' roster looks right now:

Player Name: Position: Years in the NBA: LaMelo Ball Guard 1 Miles Bridges Forward 3 Gordon Hayward Forward 11 Terry Rozier Guard 6 Kelly Oubre Jr. Forward 6 Mason Plumlee Center 8 Ishmael Smith Guard 11 PJ Washington Forward 2 Wesley Iwundu Forward 4 Cody Martin Forward 2 Jalen McDaniels Forward 1 Vernon Carey Jr. Center 1 Nick Richards Center R Jame Bouknight Guard R Kai Jones Center R JT Thor Forward R Arnoldas Kulboka (Two-way) Forward R Scottie Lewis (Two-way) Guard R

The Charlotte Hornets seem to have much better depth this time around. Last season, they struggled with lack of depth. To exacerbate matters, they had several key players, like LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, sidelined due to long-term injuries.

That hampered their chances of earning direct qualification for the NBA Playoffs. They eventually lost in the play-in tournament to the Indiana Pacers, which ended their campaign early.

This season, the Hornets have strengthened their defense with the additions of Plumlee and Oubre. Both could be key in helping the franchise make a playoff appearance.

Key dates for Charlotte Hornets entering the 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 7:00 PM ET).

Charlotte Hornets' preseason schedule and dates

The Charlotte Hornets will return to action on October 4th in a preseason game against the OKC Thunder. The game is scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Hornets will play three more preseason games after that. Here's their full preseason schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 10/04/2021, 8:00 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Bally Sports Southeast Thursday, 10/07/2021, 7:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Bally Sports Southeast Monday, 10/11/2021, 7.30 PM ET Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Bally Sports Southeast Wednesday, 10/13/2021, 6.30 PM ET Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets ESPN 2, Bally Sports Southeast

The Charlotte Hornets will play against the Memphis Grizzlies (Game #2) and Dallas Mavericks (Game #4) at home. The clash against the Miami Heat will be on the road. All games will also be available online on the NBA League Pass.

The Hornets will start their 2021-22 campaign against the Indiana Pacers on October 20th at home. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports Southeast, and will also be available online on the NBA League Pass. You may click here to check out their full schedule.

