Charlotte Hornets Rumors: 3 point guards the Hornets could sign before the 2019-20 season

Shaun Livingston enjoyed a memorable five-year spell with the Golden State Warriors

Over the past eight seasons, the Charlotte Hornets were blessed with one of the NBA's best point guards. After being drafted by the then-Bobcats in 2011, Kemba Walker quickly established himself as the driving force in the Charlotte backcourt and was named as an All-Star in each of the past three seasons.

However, the Hornets failed to offer their biggest star a new maximum deal earlier this summer, and Walker decided to take his talents to Boston in free agency. The Hornets reacted by handing the often-erratic Terry Rozier an absurd three-year, $58 million contract, while the team has failed to replace the recently-retired Tony Parker.

This leaves the Hornets with arguably the weakest backcourt in the NBA, and the team is likely to bring in a new veteran point guard in the coming weeks. So, here we will take a look at the point guards that could sign with the Hornets before the start of the 19-20 season.

#3 Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert has spent stretches at point guard despite primarily being deployed as a shooting guard

Iman Shumpert has not spent an extended amount of time playing at point guard since his rookie campaign back in 2011. However, Charlotte's backcourt situation is dire, and Shumpert possesses the skillset to fill in for Rozier for 10-15 minutes per night. The 29-year-old could also play stretches alongside Rozier in the Hornets backcourt and would provide the team with some much-needed flexibility.

In terms of what kind of impact he would make, Shumpert finished last season with the Rockets, averaging 4.6 points, 1.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds over 20 appearances from the bench. Not huge numbers, although the Hornets are unlikely to challenge for a playoff spot this season, and the Illinois native could serve as a decent stop-gap as the Hornets push forward with its rebuild.

