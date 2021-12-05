Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Charlotte Hornets at the State Farm Arena on Sunday. Both playoff-bound teams will face each other four times this season. This is the second game of their season series, with their first clash resulting in a ten-point Atlanta Hawks victory. Their third and fourth matchups are scheduled for January 24th and March 17th, 2022.

The Charlotte Hornets are on a three-game losing streak, including an overtime loss against bottom-table Houston Rockets. They haven't been able to rack up any significant winning streaks this campaign. They are 13-11 on the season so far, and are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

The 12-11 Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, haven't looked like a team that made the Eastern Conference Finals last year. They went on a six-game losing streak before winning their next seven. However, they have now lost two of their last three matches. Their latest game was a two-point loss (98-96) against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets have sent five players to their NBA G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm - James Bouknight, Scottie Lewis, Ardolnas Kulboka, Vernon Carey Jr. and Kai Jones.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, and are expected to miss several games.

Cody Martin is questionable due to an illness, while Mason Plumlee is sidelined due to a right calf strain.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LaMelo Ball Out Health and Safety Protocols Terry Rozier Out Health and Safety Protocols James Bouknight Out G-League - On Assignment Vernon Carey Jr. Out G-League - On Assignment Kai Jones Out G-League - On Assignment Arnoldnas Kulboka Out G-League - Two-way Scottie Lewis Out G-League - Two-way Cody Martin Questionable Illness Mason Plumlee Out Right Calf Strain

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with their fair share of injuries themselves. De'Andre Hunter will reportedly miss roughly eight weeks due to surgery on his wrist tendon. Bogdan Bogdanovic underwent an MRI last Sunday, which confirmed a sprain in his right ankle. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Trae Young (quad), Kevin Huerter (quad) and Cam Reddish (illness) are all questionable for this clash.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Trae Young Questionable Quadriceps Injury Kevin Hurter Questionable Left Quad Soreness Cam Reddish Questionable Illness Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Right Ankle Sprain De'Andre Hunter Out Wrist Injury - Tendon Surgery

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets now have their entire lineup messed up. Their backcourt is now compromised due to the absence of Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball.

Ish Smith will likely start as the new point guard, and Miles Bridges could start as the shooting guard. Gordon Hayward could move to the small forward role, and PJ Washington could come off the bench and start as the power forward instead.

Nick Richards could start as the center until Mason Plumlee returns. The coach could also start Kelly Oubre Jr. as the shooting guard and keep PJ Washington on the bench.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks could also deploy a less-than-ideal lineup if all their 'questionable' players don't play. However, if they do lace up, their starting lineup could be the same as it was in the last game.

Trae Young could start as the point guard, and Delon Wright might be his replacement. Lou Williams might start in the backcourt in either position with Wright. Solomon Hill could see starting minutes as the small forward until Bogdan Bogdanovic returns.

John Collins and Clint Capela should respectively retain their power forward and center roles in the frontcourt.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

G - Ish Smith | G - Kelly Oubre Jr. | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Nick Richards.

Atlanta Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Lou Williams | F - Solomon Hill | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

