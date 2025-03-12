The Charlotte Hornets continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. The Hornets enter the contest on a two-game winning streak, while the Hawks are also rolling and have won three in a row.

Wednesday's game will be the third meeting of the season between the Hornets and Hawks. Atlanta won the first two games on Oct. 25 125-120 at home and on Nov. 30 107-104 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Hawks are 4-6 against the Hornets in their last 10 matchups.

Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Southeast in both Charlotte and Atlanta. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, with a start time of 7:30 p.m. EST.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Hornets (+280) vs. Hawks (-352)

Spread: Hornets +8.5 (-110) vs. Hawks -8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets o233.5 (-115) vs. Hawks u233.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have a record of 16-48, which is the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference and third-worst in the NBA. However, the Hornets are coming off impressive wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat. Before their victory against Brooklyn, their last win was on Feb. 19 against the LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are sitting seventh in the East standings at 31-34. Their season has been marred by injuries and inconsistencies, but Trae Young has the Hawks looking clutch in their last three games. They beat the Indiana Pacers twice and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wednesday's game will be the 137th regular season matchup between the Hornets and Hawks. The Hawks are slightly ahead in the head-to-head record at 71-65.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups

Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - DaQuan Jeffries | F - Josh Green | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mark Williams

Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Dyson Daniels | F - Zaccharie Risacher | F - Mouhamed Gueye | C - Onyeka Okungwu

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

LaMelo Ball has an over/under of 25.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Ball to go UNDER (-130) against the Hawks. He has scored 25 points or less in four of his last five games.

Trae Young is favored to go OVER (-133) 27.5 points via Sleeper. Expect Young to hit the mark against the Hornets. He has scored 28 points or more twice in his last three games.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction

The Hawks are favored to beat the Hornets on Wednesday. Atlanta is an all-around better team than the Hornets, but monitor Trae Young's injury status. If he plays on Wednesday, the Hawks are likely getting the win, while the total is expected to go OVER 233.5 points regardless if he suits up or not.

