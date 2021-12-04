Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - December 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will look to level their season series with the Atlanta Hawks when they visit the State Farm Arena on Sunday. The Hornets lost 105-115 in their last game against the Hawks.

They haven't been in great form lately, losing their last three games. Charlotte lost 125-127 to the Milwaukee Bucks in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Hawks haven't fared much better, winning one of their last three outings. They are coming off a 96-98 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 5; 6:00 PM ET (Monday, December 6; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets' struggles on the defensive end as they dropped to 13-11 on the season after a closely contested loss against the Bucks.

LaMelo Ball was the best performer of the night once again, tallying 36 points, nine assists and three steals, and shooting eight threes. The Hornets were unstoppable from the three-point range, knocking down 21 of their attempts. Charlotte couldn't keep control of the ball, though, turning it over 16 times and conceding 23 points off them.

The Hornets, unfortunately, will be without their backcourt duo of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier for this game. That's because they entered the league's health and safety protocols on Saturday. So it could be an uphill task for the Hornets to beat the Atlanta Hawks.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have both entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and are expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have both entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and are expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Key Player - Gordon Hayward

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets

With two of the team's top three scores unavailable for this game, Gordon Hayward will have to step into a leading role for the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The veteran forward is averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest this season. It will take a season-high effort from his end if the Hornets are to prevail against the Atlanta Hawks on the road.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - Ish Smith | G - Kelly Oubre Jr. | F - Gordon Hayward | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks recorded one of their worst second-half performances of the season in their loss against the Sixers. They led by 11 points at one stage, but scored just nine points in the fourth quarter to end up as the losing side.

Trae Young had 25 points on 36.4% shooting, while John Collins scored 18 points. Atlanta shot 41% overall on the night. The Hawks committed 15 turnovers during the game in the absence of key players like Cam Reddish and Bojan Bogdanovic.

However, the Hawks have a great chance to return to winning ways against a depleted Charlotte Hornets team on Sunday. The Hawks' home record has been stellar (8-3) this season. So they enter this game as the favorites, despite their injury woes.

Key Player - Trae Young

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks

With multiple starters likely to miss out this game, Trae Young will once again have to carry the load at the offensive end for the Atlanta Hawks. The point guard is averaging 26.3 points, on career-best 46% shooting from the field and 38% from the three-point line, this season.

Young will need to continue producing the goods to ensure the Hawks do not squander the opportunity to win against a short-handed Hornets team.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

Hornets vs Hawks Match Prediction

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier getting sidelined is a huge blow for the Charlotte Hornets. The two are key players for the team in offense. Their absence could hamper the Hornets' chances of beating the Hawks, especially away from home. Considering these factors, the Hawks are likely to emerge victorious on the night.

Where to watch Hornets vs Hawks?

Bally Sports Southeast will provide local coverage of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks. Fans can view the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass as well.

