Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets’ injury-hampered roster will go visit the just as injury-struck Atlanta Hawks for a showdown. Charlotte, which is surprisingly 2-0 against their opponents, will hope to decisively win the season series in their next encounter. Controversial forward Miles Bridges and rookie Brandon Miller will try to keep their team unbeaten versus the Hawks.

Saddiq Bey, Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Kobe Bufkin remain out. Without them, Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bodanovic will lead the visitors try to grab a highly-needed win.

An Atlanta win will snap a two-game losing streak and improve its chance of keeping the 10th spot and final play-in tournament ticket.

The crippled Hornets are trying to stay competitive, but the undermanned roster has proven to be tough to overcome. They will have to play through the same disadvantage versus the Hawks.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

State Farm Arena will host the showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Hawks. Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports SE-CHA will cover the game locally as it will not be on national TV.

Moneyline: Hornets (+325) vs. Hawks (-425)

Spread: Hornets (+8.5) vs. Hawks (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o214.5 -110) vs. Hawks (u214.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

The Charlotte Hornets have shown signs of competitiveness in some games but have had a torrid time winning games for various reasons.

Injuries to key players have also stunted most of their goals. Rookie Brandon Miller has been superb but the team, overall, has been quite disappointing. They will have to play well on both ends of the court to beat the Hawks, who are hungry for wins.

The Atlanta Hawks are almost assured of a final play-in spot but they will have to take care of business.

Without Trae Young and emerging star Jalen Johnson, they will have to execute with precision on both ends to get another W. Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela are expected to spearhead the home team’s charge.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Brandon Miller, SF - Miles Bridges, C - Nick Richards, PG - Tre Mann and G - Vasilije Micic will start for the Charlotte Hornets.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford’s first substitution has usually come from the frontline. He either takes off Richards for Aleksej Pokusevski or Grant Williams, depending on the matchup.

SF - De’Andre Hunter, C - Clint Capela, SG - Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG - Dejounte Murray and G - Vit Krejci will open the game for the Atlanta Hawks.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

One of Capela and Bogdanovic might get the early hook depending on their performances or the matchups. Coach Quin Snyder’s substitutions will likely depend on how his team his team playing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips and more

Brandon Miller has a 19.5 over/under points prop. He had 21 points versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, but he has had trouble scoring the last few games. Atlanta’s defense isn’t even middle pack but the need to grab a win might prevent Miller from going over his points prop.

Dejounte Murray’s over/under points prop is 25.5. Murray is averaging 25.9 PPG this month and he just came off a 29-point output versus Phoenix.

For the Hawks to win, he will have to carry the scoring burden. He will likely get over his points prop on Saturday.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks’ home-court edge and healthier roster will likely push them past the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte will play freely as it has nothing to lose but the undermanned roster will be too much to overcome. The Hawks are likely winning over the +8.5 spread.